Wisconsin Prep Football Poll for Oct 13

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week
Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
School Record Points Last Week
1. Franklin (9) 8-0 99 1
2. Sun Prairie - 8-0 83 2
(tie) Kimberly (1) 8-0 83 3
4. Waunakee - 8-0 71 4
5. Muskego - 7-1 55 5
6. DeForest - 7-1 43 T6
7. Mukwonago - 7-1 42 T6
8. Appleton North - 6-2 29 8
9. Wausau West - 7-1 21 10
10. Oak Creek - 7-1 9 NR
Others receiving votes: De Pere 5. Union Grove 2. Hartland Arrowhead 2. Menomonie 2. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 2. Middleton 1. 1Sussex Hamilton 1.
Medium Division (301-899)
School Record Points Last Week
1. Cath. Memorial (9) 8-0 99 1
2. Lake Country Luth. - 8-0 86 2
3. Amherst - 8-0 74 3
4. Ellsworth (1) 8-0 59 4
5. Lux.-Casco - 8-0 58 5
6. Northwestern - 8-0 52 6
7. Edgewood - 8-0 41 7
8. Stratford - 7-1 22 9
(tie) Monroe - 7-1 22 8
10. Plymouth - 8-0 15 T10
Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 5. Columbus 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 4. Wisconsin Dells 3. Denmark 3. Grafton 1. Lodi 1. Mayville 1.
Small Division (300 and lower)
School Record Points Last Week
1. Regis (9) 8-0 98 1
2. Cumberland (1) 8-0 91 2
3. Hurley - 8-0 74 4
4. Colby - 6-1 60 5
5. Marshall - 8-0 56 6
6. Highland - 8-0 38 7
(tie) Cedar Grove-Belgium - 7-1 38 T8
8. Pacelli - 8-0 26 10
9. Reedsville - 7-1 20 3
10. Durand - 7-1 13 T8