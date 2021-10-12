 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Prep Football Poll for Oct 13
agate

Wisconsin Prep Football Poll for Oct 13

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Franklin (9) 8-0 99 1

2. Sun Prairie - 8-0 83 2

(tie) Kimberly (1) 8-0 83 3

4. Waunakee - 8-0 71 4

5. Muskego - 7-1 55 5

6. DeForest - 7-1 43 T6

7. Mukwonago - 7-1 42 T6

8. Appleton North - 6-2 29 8

9. Wausau West - 7-1 21 10

10. Oak Creek - 7-1 9 NR

Others receiving votes: De Pere 5. Union Grove 2. Hartland Arrowhead 2. Menomonie 2. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 2. Middleton 1. 1Sussex Hamilton 1.

Medium Division (301-899)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Cath. Memorial (9) 8-0 99 1

2. Lake Country Luth. - 8-0 86 2

3. Amherst - 8-0 74 3

4. Ellsworth (1) 8-0 59 4

5. Lux.-Casco - 8-0 58 5

6. Northwestern - 8-0 52 6

7. Edgewood - 8-0 41 7

8. Stratford - 7-1 22 9

(tie) Monroe - 7-1 22 8

10. Plymouth - 8-0 15 T10

Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 5. Columbus 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 4. Wisconsin Dells 3. Denmark 3. Grafton 1. Lodi 1. Mayville 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Regis (9) 8-0 98 1

2. Cumberland (1) 8-0 91 2

3. Hurley - 8-0 74 4

4. Colby - 6-1 60 5

5. Marshall - 8-0 56 6

6. Highland - 8-0 38 7

(tie) Cedar Grove-Belgium - 7-1 38 T8

8. Pacelli - 8-0 26 10

9. Reedsville - 7-1 20 3

10. Durand - 7-1 13 T8

Others receiving votes: Hilbert 12. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 9. Racine Lutheran 5. Edgar 4. Bangor 2. Spring Valley 1. Oshkosh Lourdes 1. St. Mary's Springs 1. Darlington 1.

