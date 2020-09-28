 Skip to main content
'Wisconsin Photography 2020' featured at Wustum
From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Four Mirrors by Dean Segal

"Four Mirrors" by Dean Segal won the Mary Vestino Award in the "Wisconsin Photography 2020" show at Wustum Museum.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

RACINE — The biennial exhibition, "Wisconsin Photography 2020," will be featured through Nov. 28 at Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.

For "Wisconsin Photography," the selection process is similar to a portfolio review. This year's juror, Lisa Volpe, associate curator of photography at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, chose the artists as well as a representative body of work. The 2020 exhibition includes 83 pieces by 29 artists, selected from a total of 1,040 works submitted by 104 photographers and videographers.

Since the first "Wisconsin Photography" exhibition in 1979, the Racine Art Museum has purchased works for the museum's permanent collection. Through these acquisitions, RAM has assembled a vibrant record of Wisconsin photographers and their career developments. Five new works from the 2020 competition have been purchased for the museum's collection.

These artists were winners of the Memorial Purchase Award:

  • Jan Hader Award — Timothy Abler, "Embrace," Oaxaca, Mexico
  • Mary E. Mayer Award, Gift of Joan S. Patton — Michael Knapstein, "Cornfield"
  • Judy Reid Award — Elizabeth Kazda, "Combs" from the Rotational Symmetry with Common Objects Series
  • Daniel Schmidt Award — Azure Bielefeldt, "Excessive"
  • Mary Vestino Award — Dean Segal, "Four Mirrors"

Wustum Museum is resuming operation with limited hours from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The number of museum guests will be limited to 25 people. Those who arrive after reaching this occupancy limit will be invited to leave their cell phone number with reception staff and will receive a call once there is vacancy. Staff and visitors are required to wear a face mask at all times. There is no admission fee.

