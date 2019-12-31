Wisconsin, Oregon has changed dramatically since 2012 Rose Bowl

The Badgers, who led on five separate occasions during the game, had uncommon balance offensively. Wilson threw for 295 yards as wide receivers Jared Abbrederis and Nick Toon each went over 100 yards receiving. Tailback Montee Ball rushed for 165 yards.

Other than the quarterback position, UW hasn’t changed a whole lot on offense since that day. It still relies on a power running game with two-time Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor as the centerpiece. UW’s defense is much improved, however, having become a perennial top-10 unit nationally over the past seven years.

The Ducks, on the other hand, have changed dramatically. Coach Mario Cristobal came to Oregon in 2017 after four seasons as an assistant coach at Alabama and is changing the program’s long-standing image as a track team in cleats. Cristobal is turning the Ducks into a Crimson Tide-like blend of speed and power, which was good enough to give them the Pac-12 Conference championship this season. Senior quarterback Justin Herbert, a likely first-round NFL draft pick, leads the way, but the running backs — Cristobal uses three — are no longer the fastest players on the field.