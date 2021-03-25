Wisconsin officials concerned about spike in COVID-19 cases

Willems Van Dijk cautioned against traveling or engaging in other risky behavior as the state continues to make progress with vaccinations. Next week, Wisconsin is slated to receive about 35,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, she said, which will help boost immunization efforts.

“We don’t want to take five steps back just when we’re at the cusp of things getting a lot better,” she said.

More than 2 million people with certain underlying conditions, including being overweight or having high blood pressure, become eligible for the vaccine this week. The general public is scheduled to become eligible on May 1. About half of other states plan to open eligibility to everyone before then.

Wisconsin will need to have more vaccine coming in that it is receiving currently before that date can be moved any earlier, Willems Van Dijk said.

“We continue to evaluate this and we’ll see where we are,” she said. “Once we feel confident in the supply of vaccine we’re receiving and the pacing of vaccine we will make the decision and we will announce it.”