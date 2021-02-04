Wisconsin now in top half of states for percentage of population vaccinated

After weeks of being ranked among the country’s slowest to vaccinate, Wisconsin now sits in the top half of states by percentage of population vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Wednesday evening, Wisconsin was ranked 24th out of 50 states, with 7.9% of the state population who have received at least one shot.

This week, Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems van Dijk argued that Wisconsin was never actually that far behind; on Jan. 19, the CDC ranked Wisconsin 39th.

She said that, until this week, the CDC was getting Wisconsin’s data delayed, but now it is up to speed.

However, Wisconsin is still behind in terms of fully efficient use of the vaccines it has released. Of the top 25 states in terms of percentage of population being vaccinated, Wisconsin ranks 23rd in terms of percentage of dosage used — that is, doses provided to the state vs. doses provided to the state — with a percentage of 59%.