Wisconsin now in top half of states for percentage of population vaccinated

After weeks of being ranked among the country’s slowest to vaccinate, Wisconsin now sits in the top half of states by percentage of population vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Wednesday evening, Wisconsin was ranked 24th out of 50 states, with 7.9% of the state population who have received at least one shot.
This week, Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems van Dijk argued that Wisconsin was never actually that far behind; on Jan. 19, the CDC ranked Wisconsin 39th.
She said that, until this week, the CDC was getting Wisconsin’s data delayed, but now it is up to speed.
However, Wisconsin is still behind in terms of fully efficient use of the vaccines it has released. Of the top 25 states in terms of percentage of population being vaccinated, Wisconsin ranks 23rd in terms of percentage of dosage used — that is, doses provided to the state vs. doses provided to the state — with a percentage of 59%.
This week, vaccinators — primarily pharmacies, medical systems and health departments — across Wisconsin requested 300,000 doses in total but DHS said it was only able to fulfill around 27% of those orders. Willems van Dijk has continued to blame the shortcomings on a lack of supply coming down from the federal government, which is buying millions of vaccines as they are produced from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
“What we’re trying to do is we’re trying to learn each week as we go,” Willems van Dijk told reporters Tuesday. “We’re fine-tuning the system.”
Wisconsin ranking low in rollout has been a primary criticism of the Evers administration in recent weeks, with several elected Republicans accusing the Democratic governor of not being better prepared for vaccine rollout.
“There’s absolutely no excuse, there are still several thousand vials on the shelf, that just doesn’t make any sense,” said Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, told a Milwaukee TV station two weeks ago.
Subcommittee pauses its work
This week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed that its subcommittee tasked with planning how COVID-19 vaccines are distributed in the state has paused its work as it awaits more federal guidance.
During a Tuesday briefing with reporters, DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems van Dijk said that the reason for the pause was two-fold:
1. It will likely be weeks before Wisconsin sees a substantial increase in the weekly number of vaccine doses it will be receiving. As such, securing a plan that is likely to change would be a waste of time, Willems van Dijk said. It will be “a long time until we’ll be ready for the next phase,” she told reporters Tuesday.
2. With the Biden administration still transitioning in to replace the Trump administration, Wisconsin is awaiting to see who federal experts advise should be vaccinated after Phase 1B. As such, “In the spirit of not wanting to duplicate work,” Wisconsin is going to wait and see, Willems van Dijk explained.
Currently, all Wisconsinites 65 and older, in addition to frontline health workers and first responders and a smattering of others, are able to be vaccinated.
The Evers administration in conjunction with DHS have tentatively scheduled the following groups, in this order, to begin being able to be vaccinated starting March 1:
- Educators
- Child care workers
- Those working in long-term care Medicaid programs
- Certain other “public-facing essential workers”
- Health care workers who aren’t frontline
- Staff and residents in “congregate living settings”
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, criticized the decision to wait, writing in a tweet “#Wisconsin and @GovEvers still don’t have a comprehensive vaccine distribution plan and yet his vaccine subcommittee hits the pause button.”
Vaccination rates and COVID variants
State health leaders say “It’s very hard to predict” when exactly the percentage of Wisconsinites who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will begin to make a difference in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
“We can see our vaccine rate rising, but … we could see a surge (of new cases) with a vaccination rate in the 30% or 40% or 50%,” Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems van Dijk told reporters Tuesday.
Currently, according to state data, about one-fourth of all Wisconsinites aged 65 and older have received at least one vaccine dosage; everyone in that age group started getting vaccine access on Jan. 25. No other age group had more than 9% of its population having begun vaccination, as of Wednesday.
The main factor leading to the unsureness is the new variants of the novel coronavirus that keep arising. As the virus mutates, some of the mutations — like the one that spread rapidly in South Africa and in the United Kingdom, sparking a lockdown of Great Britain, of which one case was identified in Wisconsin — have proven to be considerably more transmissible and, for some of them, the approved vaccines may be less effective.
As Moderna President Dr. Stephen Hoge told “Good Morning America” on Monday, “what we do see is some of the new emerging strains are better at hiding from those vaccines.”
RNS viruses like the novel coronavirus are known to have mutation rates much higher than other viruses.