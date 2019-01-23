Wisconsin 72, Illinois 60

WISCONSIN (13-6)

Happ 3-6 3-4 9, Reuvers 7-11 6-6 22, Iverson 5-7 2-4 12, Davison 4-11 0-0 10, Trice 4-9 6-6 16, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Pritzl 1-2 0-1 3, King 0-0 0-0 0, Strickland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-47 17-21 72.

ILLINOIS (5-14)

Bezhanishvili 8-14 4-9 20, Dosunmu 4-16 0-2 8, Williams 1-1 1-2 4, Jordan 2-10 4-4 10, Frazier 3-10 2-3 9, Nichols 0-1 0-0 0, De La Rosa 1-1 0-0 2, Kane 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Feliz 3-6 0-0 6, Oladimeji 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 22-62 12-22 60.

Halftime—Wisconsin 32-30. 3-Point Goals—Wisconsin 7-14 (Reuvers 2-3, Davison 2-4, Trice 2-4, Pritzl 1-2, Ford 0-1), Illinois 4-21 (Jordan 2-6, Williams 1-1, Frazier 1-5, Griffin 0-1, Feliz 0-1, Nichols 0-1, Jones 0-1, Dosunmu 0-5). Fouled Out—Davison. Rebounds—Wisconsin 34 (Reuvers 10), Illinois 29 (Bezhanishvili 8). Assists—Wisconsin 12 (Happ 6), Illinois 9 (Dosunmu 4). Total Fouls—Wisconsin 23, Illinois 19.

Marquette 79, DePaul 69

DEPAUL (11-7)

Olujobi 3-6 8-10 15, Reed 7-15 3-4 18, Strus 4-17 2-2 12, E.Cain 2-5 2-3 6, Gage 5-13 0-0 11, Butz 1-3 0-0 2, Shreiner 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 24-63 15-19 69.

MARQUETTE (17-3)

John 6-8 4-7 16, J.Hauser 3-8 5-6 14, Howard 4-10 15-15 23, S.Hauser 6-11 4-4 19, Anim 0-9 0-0 0, J.Cain 0-1 0-0 0, Morrow 2-3 0-0 4, Bailey 0-1 0-0 0, Chartouny 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-52 28-32 79.

Halftime—Marquette 40-27. 3-Point Goals—DePaul 6-21 (Strus 2-9, Olujobi 1-2, Shreiner 1-2, Reed 1-3, Gage 1-3, E.Cain 0-2), Marquette 7-17 (J.Hauser 3-6, S.Hauser 3-7, Chartouny 1-1, Anim 0-1, Howard 0-2). Fouled Out—E.Cain, Reed. Rebounds—DePaul 36 (Olujobi 11), Marquette 34 (John 10). Assists—DePaul 17 (Strus, Gage 5), Marquette 16 (Howard 9). Total Fouls—DePaul 22, Marquette 16. Technicals—Butz, DePaul coach Dave Leitao. A—14,283 (17,500).

