Wisconsin 72, Illinois 60
WISCONSIN (13-6)
Happ 3-6 3-4 9, Reuvers 7-11 6-6 22, Iverson 5-7 2-4 12, Davison 4-11 0-0 10, Trice 4-9 6-6 16, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Pritzl 1-2 0-1 3, King 0-0 0-0 0, Strickland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-47 17-21 72.
ILLINOIS (5-14)
Bezhanishvili 8-14 4-9 20, Dosunmu 4-16 0-2 8, Williams 1-1 1-2 4, Jordan 2-10 4-4 10, Frazier 3-10 2-3 9, Nichols 0-1 0-0 0, De La Rosa 1-1 0-0 2, Kane 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Feliz 3-6 0-0 6, Oladimeji 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 22-62 12-22 60.
Halftime—Wisconsin 32-30. 3-Point Goals—Wisconsin 7-14 (Reuvers 2-3, Davison 2-4, Trice 2-4, Pritzl 1-2, Ford 0-1), Illinois 4-21 (Jordan 2-6, Williams 1-1, Frazier 1-5, Griffin 0-1, Feliz 0-1, Nichols 0-1, Jones 0-1, Dosunmu 0-5). Fouled Out—Davison. Rebounds—Wisconsin 34 (Reuvers 10), Illinois 29 (Bezhanishvili 8). Assists—Wisconsin 12 (Happ 6), Illinois 9 (Dosunmu 4). Total Fouls—Wisconsin 23, Illinois 19.
Marquette 79, DePaul 69
DEPAUL (11-7)
Olujobi 3-6 8-10 15, Reed 7-15 3-4 18, Strus 4-17 2-2 12, E.Cain 2-5 2-3 6, Gage 5-13 0-0 11, Butz 1-3 0-0 2, Shreiner 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 24-63 15-19 69.
MARQUETTE (17-3)
John 6-8 4-7 16, J.Hauser 3-8 5-6 14, Howard 4-10 15-15 23, S.Hauser 6-11 4-4 19, Anim 0-9 0-0 0, J.Cain 0-1 0-0 0, Morrow 2-3 0-0 4, Bailey 0-1 0-0 0, Chartouny 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-52 28-32 79.
Halftime—Marquette 40-27. 3-Point Goals—DePaul 6-21 (Strus 2-9, Olujobi 1-2, Shreiner 1-2, Reed 1-3, Gage 1-3, E.Cain 0-2), Marquette 7-17 (J.Hauser 3-6, S.Hauser 3-7, Chartouny 1-1, Anim 0-1, Howard 0-2). Fouled Out—E.Cain, Reed. Rebounds—DePaul 36 (Olujobi 11), Marquette 34 (John 10). Assists—DePaul 17 (Strus, Gage 5), Marquette 16 (Howard 9). Total Fouls—DePaul 22, Marquette 16. Technicals—Butz, DePaul coach Dave Leitao. A—14,283 (17,500).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.