Wisconsin Legislature to take up redistricting in November

That means the Legislature will likely make its proposed maps public sometime after Oct. 15 and before the November floor period ends, which runs Nov. 2 through Nov. 11. A commission Gov. Tony Evers created released its proposed maps for public comment last week and plans to submit a final plan to the Legislature by the end of the month.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission, which runs elections, has said in court filings that new maps must be in place by March 1 in order for candidates to begin circulating nomination papers by April 15, a date set in law. St. John said the Legislature believes maps could be passed by the end of April.

The Legislature asked the Supreme Court to set a date for when maps must be complete, which St. John said would send a message to the federal court that Wisconsin's branches of government will complete redistricting on time.

Evers. a Democrat, would have to sign the maps into law in order for them to take effect. He has indicated that is unlikely to happen. Historically, when the Legislature and governorship have been controlled by different parties, courts have drawn the maps.