Wisconsin Legislature OKs $540 million tax cut

Sen. Tim Carpenter, a Milwaukee Democrat, began debate on the bill in that chamber by asserting the votes didn’t pass the “smell test.”

“I would never do this,” Carpenter said. “In a depressed economy... this does not look good. I’m embarrassed for the people in this institution whose names are on here and got special treatment because they’re in the Legislature.”

Republican Sen. Roger Roth said the pandemic has wreaked “havoc” on Republican and Democratic businesses alike and the bill is designed to help businesses across the state.

The Senate ended up passing the bill 20-5. Roys and and Ballweg both voted for the measure.

The Senate also passed a set of Republican virus-related bills, including measures that would prohibit health officials from mandating vaccinations closing churches and prioritizing prisoners for vaccinations as well as force Evers to develop a plan for state workers to return to in-person work.

Democrats railed against the prohibition on prioritizing prisoners, arguing the ban would amount to cruel and unusual punishment The bill’s author, Sen. Van Wanggaard, a former police officer, countered that the bill treats prisoners exactly as they’d be treated on the outside and many have already been infected anyway.