Barnes' education credentials scrutinized
MADISON — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes says he hasn't completed his degree at Alabama A&M University.
Barnes told the Isthmus newspaper of Madison that he completed coursework to resolve an incomplete class but never turned it in. He calls it "a small technical thing."
Barnes' biography on Gov. Tony Evers' website doesn't claim that he graduated. Instead, it describes him as an alumnus, which may be someone who only attended a school.
Isthmus said Barnes volunteered the information, and told the newspaper he is working with A&M to finish requirements to graduate.
Barnes' spokesman, Earl Arms, and an Alabama A&M spokesman didn't immediately respond to calls or emails seeking comment.
Disabled legislator seeks colleagues' support
MADISON — A paralyzed Democratic Wisconsin lawmaker is asking all of his colleagues to sign onto a letter seeking accommodations from the Republican speaker of the state Assembly.
State Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg, said Thursday that his request to Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, will be his last before moving forward with a lawsuit.
Anderson is asking that he be allowed to call into committee meetings when he can't be there in person. He's also asking that hearings and meetings be held "during reasonable hours" and not overnight. Anderson also wants an Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator to be assigned to determine when accommodations should be granted.
Vos has repeatedly refused Anderson's request to call into meetings. Assembly rules prohibit that, while the state Senate allows it.
Anderson says his requests are "very reasonable and any federal court will agree."
Vos to lead national organization
MADISON — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is the new president of the National Conference of State Legislatures, a bipartisan group that serves as a resource to lawmakers across the country.
The Republican Vos assumed the role on Thursday during the group's annual meeting in Nashville. He is the first NCSL president from Wisconsin and the group's 47th overall. Vos succeeds Democratic Illinois state Sen. Toi Hutchinson.
The NCSL alternates its leadership annually between Republicans and Democrats.
Vos says in the role he will work to allow for states to "innovate and find solutions for the issues facing our country today."
Vos has been Wisconsin Assembly speaker since 2013 and was first elected to the Assembly in 2004.
DOC releases inmates' health information
MADISON — Wisconsin prison officials say they illegally released information that could reveal whether inmates are in treatment in response to an open records request.
The Department of Corrections issued a news release Thursday saying officials released records on June 24 that contained 1,041 inmates' personal identification numbers and locations.
No names were released but DOC officials say someone could use the numbers and locations to determine if an inmate is at a substance abuse facility or receiving treatment. The agency says that information is "protected health information under the law."
Only two people saw the information and they've since confirmed the data has been destroyed.
No one immediately responded Thursday to emails left in DOC's media inbox asking what law was violated, who received the records and information they actually wanted.
One dead, 3 hurt in OWI-related crash
MADISON — Authorities say one person was killed and three others were hurt in a high-speed, hit-and-run crash caused by a drunken driver in Madison.
Police say the crash happened early Thursday on the east side when a BMW convertible going about 80 to 100 mph rear-ended an SUV. A 71-year-old man in the SUV was killed while his 69-year-old wife was injured.
The State Journal reports the man driving the BMW and two passengers fled on foot after the crash, but the driver and one passenger returned to the scene a short time later.
The BMW driver suffered a broken shoulder and cuts, while his female passenger had minor injuries. The 32-year-old Madison man is facing a number of felonies.
Bullet grazes sleeping woman
MADISON — Police say a woman was grazed by a bullet fired from outside her Madison apartment while she slept.
Authorities say the bullet was found lodged in her bed early Thursday. Police received several calls reporting gunshots on the north side about 1:40 a.m. and got a call from the woman a short time later.
The woman says she awoke to a burning sensation in her arm and realized she had been shot. Paramedics treated the woman at her apartment but she declined to go to the hospital.
Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain tells the State Journal it doesn't appear the woman was targeted.
