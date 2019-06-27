Legislators push for MVP week
MADISON — A bipartisan group of legislators from Milwaukee and Green Bay is proposing a most valuable player week to honor Aaron Rodgers, Christian Yelich and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The group introduced a resolution Thursday that would designate the first week of December 2019 as "MVP Week in Wisconsin." The lawmakers selected that week because Rodgers' birthday is Dec. 2, Yelich's birthday is Dec. 5 and Antetokounmpo's birthday is Dec. 6.
Rodgers is the Green Bay Packers' quarterback. He won the NFL's most valuable player award in 2011 and 2014. Yelich is a right fielder for the Milwaukee Brewers. He's the reigning National League MVP.
Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks' star forward, was named the NBA's 2018-19 MVP on Monday.
Dad accused of killing son over cake
MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors say a Milwaukee father is accused of fatally punching his 5-year-old son because the boy ate some of the cheesecake he had gotten for Father's Day.
Travis Stackhouse is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the child's death last Saturday. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office determined the boy died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen.
A complaint says the 29-year-old father initially told police his son was injured after falling down the stairs. Paramedics didn't think the boy's injuries were consistent with a fall. Authorities say Stackhouse became angry his children were eating his cheesecake, went to a bar and returned about 2 a.m., at which time the mother of the child called 911.
Court records don't list an attorney who could speak on the defendant's behalf.
Court rules in favor of pipeline company
MADISON — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled for Enbridge Energy in a case over whether the company could be required to get additional insurance for a pipeline project in Dane County.
Enbridge filed in 2014 to expand a pumping station so it could expand capacity of a pipeline running from northern Wisconsin to Illinois. But the county sought to require Enbridge to get extra insurance in case of spills.
The Legislature then blocked counties from requiring additional insurance on pipelines when the operator already carries comprehensive insurance. After Dane County required the extra insurance anyway, Enbridge won at the circuit court level, only to have an appeals court decide that Enbridge hadn't proven it carried enough insurance.
The high court reversed that Thursday, writing that Enbridge already had sufficient insurance.
Police shooting investigated
MENASHA — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is leading an investigation into a fatal police shooting in Menasha that occurred Tuesday.
Authorities say officers from Neenah and Menasha were serving a search warrant in an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the subject of the investigation confronted officers with a knife and was shot by Neenah officer and taken to the hospital where the suspect died.
The Neenah officer is on administrative leave per department policy. The person who died has not been identified.
Senate OKs online vendor tax bill
MADISON — The state Senate has approved a bill that would require online vendors like Amazon to collect and remit sales taxes from third-party sellers in perpetuity, a move that would trigger income tax cuts.
Under the bill , revenue from the taxes would cover reductions in the two lowest income tax brackets. Taxpayers could expect an average reduction of $27 for 2019 and $59 for 2020.
The Senate approved the bill unanimously Wednesday. The Assembly passed it last week. The measure goes next to Gov. Tony Evers. His spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to an email asking if he supports the bill.
Coupled with an income tax cut plan Republicans inserted in the state budget, taxpayers could expect a total annual reduction of $91 in 2019 and $124 in 2020.
Catfish season rules clarified
MADISON — The state Department of Natural Resources board has approved permanent regulations governing bow- and hand-fishing seasons for catfish.
The regulations impose no statewide size limit but establish a daily bag limit of one flathead catfish and five channel catfish.
The hand-fishing season would run from June 1 to Aug. 31. The bow-fishing season would run concurrent with the rough fish bow-fishing season. That season runs continuously across the southern two-thirds of the state.
Then-Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill in April 2018 that permits taking catfish by bow, crossbow or by hand. The board adopted emergency rules in October implementing the seasons. The permanent regulations mirror those rules.
The board approved the rules unanimously during a meeting Wednesday in Barneveld. The rules are still subject to legislative approval.
Person dead in garage fire
STEVENS POINT — A person has died in a garage fire in Stevens Point.
Firefighters were called to the property about 7 p.m. Wednesday and found the garage fully engulfed in flames. Fire officials say they were told a person might be trapped inside.
Fire Chief Bob Finn says they found the victim once the flames were reduced. The fire was contained to the garage with minor damage to two nearby houses.
