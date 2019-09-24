Election security grant created
for clerksMADISON — The Wisconsin Elections Commission has created a grant program to help communities that are using outdated and potentially insecure computer equipment to make upgrades before the 2020 election.
The commission voted Tuesday to approve grants of up to $1,200 for qualified applicants.
The commission has determined that election clerks in 215 communities are using only Windows 7 devices. Free security upgrades for that program ends in January, creating security concerns ahead of elections in 2020.
Of the 215 clerks using Windows 7, the commission says about 65 don’t have firm plans to replace the equipment after January primarily because of cost concerns.
The goal of the grant program is to make money available to communities to ensure they are compliant with baseline security standards.
Priority will be given to local governments with the highest needs.
Task force to prevent suicide recommendedMADISON — A task force that studied ways to prevent suicides in Wisconsin is recommending creating a statewide suicide prevention program with a director who would oversee the effort.
That is one of a series of recommendations made by the task force created by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in March. The Associated Press obtained a copy of its report Tuesday ahead of a planned news conference Wednesday to release it.
Republicans have sparred with Democrats over how best to tackle the problem of suicide in Wisconsin. The Republican-controlled budget committee has deferred spending money on suicide prevention programs awaiting the task force’s recommendations.
The newly proposed suicide-prevention program would be housed at the Department of Health Services and would be charged with providing educational programs for the public, training and enhancing crisis services.
Associated Press
