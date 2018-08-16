Biden endorses Kaul in state AG race
MADISON — Former Vice President Joe Biden is endorsing Democrat Josh Kaul in Wisconsin's attorney general race.
Kaul's campaign announced the endorsement in a news release Thursday. The news release quotes Biden saying that Kaul will fight the opioid epidemic, has spoken out about the state Department of Justice's delays in testing unanalyzed sexual assault kits and will stand up for affordable health insurance coverage.
Kaul is the son of former Democratic Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager. He's set to meet Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel in the Nov. 6 general election.
Schimel campaign manager Johnny Koremenos didn't immediately reply to an email seeking comment.
Johnson praises Kavanaugh, expects confirmation
MADISON — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is praising President Donald Trump's pick for the U.S. Supreme Court, saying he expects swift confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh.
Johnson said in a conference call Thursday that he was impressed with Kavanaugh following their meeting on Wednesday, calling him a "decent human being." Senate confirmation hearings are set to begin Sept. 4.
Johnson says all Democrats should join with Republicans in supporting him. Wisconsin's other senator, Democrat Tammy Baldwin, opposes Kavanaugh's confirmation. She says he would "turn back the clock on a woman's constitutional right and freedom to make her own health care choices."
Johnson is downplaying Democrats' concerns about Kavanaugh's previous writings, saying "I don't know what Democrats are looking for. Are they looking or his fourth grade essay?"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.