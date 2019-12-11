Wisconsin In Brief

PORTAGE — The death of an inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institution is under investigation, according to sheriff’s officials.

The death of 68-year-old Larry Bracey Jr. appears to be from natural causes, but toxicology test results are still pending, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Paramedics were called to a restrictive housing unit at the maximum-security men’s prison in Portage on Dec. 3, where Bracey was pronounced dead in his cell.

Meanwhile, the state prison remained on a lockdown that began Nov. 8 following three assaults by inmates on staff members. Inmates are mainly confined to their cells and get bagged meals. Phone privileges, visitations and canteen distributions have also been suspended..

Officers cleared in Sparta shooting

SPARTA —No officers will be charged in the fatal shooting of a man outside a bar near Sparta in western Wisconsin last month, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger said the officers’ actions were lawful and reasonable.

Authorities were called Nov. 5 to the Cotter Pin in Leon. A woman called 911 from the bar, saying her husband had choked her at their home and had put a loaded gun to his head.