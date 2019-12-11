Wisconsin In Brief

State pay raises under consideration
MADISON — Pay raises for Wisconsin state employees are scheduled to be voted on next week by a special legislative committee.
The panel of legislative leaders is scheduled to meet on Dec. 18 to act on the pay plans, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’s office said Tuesday. The Legislature’s budget committee approved the pay plans, but they must also win approval by another committee comprised of Vos and other legislative leaders.
Democrats had been calling on Republicans to set the meeting so the raises can go into effect in January as planned.
State workers are slated to receive a 2% general wage increase, with half taking effect in January and the other half in January 2021. Employees at the University of Wisconsin System and on the Madison campus are to receive 2% pay raises in each of the next two years.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is also proposing that state employees’ minimum wage be set to $15 an hour starting on June 7. Prison guards are in line to see even higher raises, with starting wages increase from $16.65 to $18.22 an hour. That pay boost is designed to address staffing shortages in Wisconsin’s prisons.
The entire package is expected to cost just over $84 million.
Inmate’s death probed
PORTAGE — The death of an inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institution is under investigation, according to sheriff’s officials.
The death of 68-year-old Larry Bracey Jr. appears to be from natural causes, but toxicology test results are still pending, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said.
Paramedics were called to a restrictive housing unit at the maximum-security men’s prison in Portage on Dec. 3, where Bracey was pronounced dead in his cell.
Meanwhile, the state prison remained on a lockdown that began Nov. 8 following three assaults by inmates on staff members. Inmates are mainly confined to their cells and get bagged meals. Phone privileges, visitations and canteen distributions have also been suspended..
Officers cleared in Sparta shooting
SPARTA —No officers will be charged in the fatal shooting of a man outside a bar near Sparta in western Wisconsin last month, a prosecutor said Tuesday.
Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger said the officers’ actions were lawful and reasonable.
Authorities were called Nov. 5 to the Cotter Pin in Leon. A woman called 911 from the bar, saying her husband had choked her at their home and had put a loaded gun to his head.
Michael Nguyen was found outside the bar and ignored commands to drop his gun, according to the investigation. Nguyen smashed a bar window and fired a round. An officer shot Nguyen as the suspect came out from behind a State Patrol squad car.
Croninger said Nguyen’s actions “left law enforcement officers with no other choice than to use deadly force against him.
Suspect killed after Beloit chase
Beloit police shot and killed an armed suspect Tuesday after a chase, authorities said.
Beloit officers were called late Tuesday morning to help a Rock County sheriff’s deputy who saw an apparently stolen vehicle and reported hearing shots fired, Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski said.
The suspect ran away, and a foot chase began. Zibolski said the suspect was found several minutes later and was seen to be armed.
Three Beloit officers fired at the suspect, who died. His name has not been released.
The three officers will be placed on administrative duty while the shooting is investigated by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation. Zibolski also did not release the names of the officers and did not disclose how the suspect was armed. No officers were hurt, he said.
The Beloit School District placed three schools on soft lockdown during the incident, meaning classes continued as normal but no one could enter or leave the school, the chief said. He said there were no other threats to the public.
Schools closed due to threats
MIDDLETON — Two high schools in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District were closed Wednesday because of what officials say were credible threats made on social media.
District administrators say classes were canceled Wednesday at Middleton High School and Clark Street Community School.
The Middleton Police Department says it’s working with the school district to investigate the threats. The elementary and middle schools are open but have an increased police presence.
District spokesman Perry Hibner says the threats were made in multiple posts on Instagram.
“The threats weren’t directed toward a specific person, but police officials thought they were credible,” Hibner said.
Officials did not provide the nature of the threats.
Associated Press