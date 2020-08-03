Wisconsin In Brief

Oak Creek Marine among missing
MILWAUKEE — A Marine from Wisconsin is among those presumed dead after their landing craft sank off the Southern California coast during a training exercise last week.
Pfc. Evan Bath, of Oak Creek, a 19-year-old rifleman, is among the eight troops missing and presumed dead.
The Marines said Sunday they had called off the search that started Thursday when the amphibious assault vehicle sank with 15 Marines and one Navy sailor aboard. Eight Marines were rescued, but one later died and two are in critical condition.
The 26-ton craft took on water and quickly sank in hundreds of feet of water making it difficult to reach.
All of the Marines aboard were attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, based at nearby Camp Pendleton, north of San Diego.
They ranged in age from 19 to early 30s and all were wearing combat gear, including body armor and flotation vests, according to Lt. Gen. Joseph Osterman, commanding general of the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force.
The craft was one of 13 amphibious assault vehicles that had just completed an exercise. It was heading back to a Navy ship when it began taking on water about a half-mile from a Navy-owned island off San Diego.
Father named as suspect in teen's death
MADISON — Madison police confirmed Monday that the suspect in the murder Thursday of a 13-year-old girl is the girl's father.
Travis M. Christianson, 44, is tentatively charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the stabbing death of Addrianna Christianson in the family's home on the city's Southwest Side. He also faces a tentative charge of attempted first degree intentional homicide for an alleged attack on another person in the home.
Christianson is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Tuesday, according to the Dane County District Attorney's office. A criminal complaint had not yet been filed in the case as of Monday afternoon.
Police had been called to the single-family residence in the 3000 block of Dorchester Way Thursday night for a report of a stabbing. An officer who arrived on the scene encountered Christianson as he was leaving the home at about 9 p.m. and ordered him to the ground, but Christianson kept advancing, police said, so the officer shot him with a Taser.
From staff and wire reports.
