UW-Green Bay chancellor leaving
MADISON — University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Chancellor Gary Miller is leaving to take over as president at the University of Akron in Ohio.
UW-Green Bay announced the move Wednesday. Miller will officially step down from his post at UW-Green Bay at the end of September.
Miller took over as chancellor in August 2014 after serving as chancellor at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. During his stint at UW-Green Bay he established the Richard J. Resch School of Engineering. He led the university to four straight years of increasing enrollment.
UW System President Ray Cross issued a statement calling Miller an effective leader.
Man facing 12th OWI charge
EAU CLAIRE — Police say a man found passed out behind the wheel at an Eau Claire gas station is facing his 12th drunken driving charge.
WQOW-TV reports that Keith Bondie appeared in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Tuesday where bond was set at $10,000 cash. The 60-year-old Elk Mound man was arrested Saturday at the Kwik Trip. First responders told police they were unable to wake Bondie. He eventually got out of the car after officers arrived.
Authorities say Bondie told officers he had five or six beers two hours before he arrived at the gas station. Officials say Bondie had a blood alcohol content of 0.23, nearly three times the legal limit to drive.
Bondie is charged with 12th offense operating while intoxicated and driving with a revoked license.
Police shoot man during pursuit
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police shot and wounded a suspect on the city's north side early Wednesday.
Officers were dispatched about 12:30 a.m. to a neighborhood where shots were fired. They spotted a man with an object in his hand. Officers chased the man as he fled on foot.
Assistant Chief Michael Brunson says at some point during the pursuit the man, armed with a gun, turned toward officers who commanded him to drop the weapon. Brunson says the man refused and was shot. The 29-year-old suspect is hospitalized in stable condition.
The 31-year-old officer who shot him is on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.
Free speech bill reintroduced
MADISON — Republican legislators are re-introducing a bill that would punish students who interfere with campus speeches and presentations with suspension and expulsion.
The state Assembly passed a bill last session that would suspend University of Wisconsin System students twice accused of disrupting others' free speech. Students who disrupt others' free expression a third time would be expelled.
The measure died in the Senate but UW regents adopted the sanctions as policy in October.
State Sen. Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, and state Rep. Cody Horlacher, R-Mukwonago, re-introduced the bill Tuesday. Passage would cement the sanctions in statute.
Aides for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the bill's prospects on Wednesday. Melissa Baldauff, a spokeswoman for Gov. Tony Evers, also didn't immediately respond to an email.
Body found in lake identified
MILWAUKEE — Authorities have identified a body found off the Lake Michigan shore in a Milwaukee suburb as a missing 19-year-old swimmer.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said Monday the body was positively identified as Aaron Polnitz of Brookfield.
Polnitz was swimming in Lake Michigan near Warnimont Park beach in Cudahy when he failed to surface on Aug. 5.
His body was spotted on the shoreline by people who were biking Sunday.
Mom faces child neglect charges
MILWAUKEE — A suburban Milwaukee mother is charged with child neglect after her two young children were found alone in a hot car outside a Target store.
Police responded to the Target parking lot in West Allis last Sunday after a woman saw the children in the car with the windows rolled up, observed one of them playing with a shaving razor in the back seat and called police.
A criminal complaint says the temperature at the time was 78 and the car was parked in the sun. Twenty-seven-year-old Allison Andrade, of West Allis, is charged with child neglect, obstructing police and bail jumping. The complaint says Andrade gave police a false name when she was questioned by officers.
The children, ages 2 and 4, were not seriously injured. Andrade's attorney didn't immediately return a call for comment.
Man sentenced in fatal beating
MADISON — A man convicted in a fatal beating in Dane County has been sentenced to six years in prison for holding the victim down while another defendant repeatedly punched him.
Drew Luber earlier pleaded guilty to felony murder in the October death of 24-year-old Dalton Ziegler in the town of Dane. The beating happened after Ziegler's girlfriend told Luber and Jacob Johnson that Ziegler had abused her. Instead, she was upset over another woman being in Ziegler's bedroom.
The State Journal reports Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford acknowledged that Luber was less culpable in Ziegler's death than Johnson, but she agreed with prosecutors that without Luber holding Ziegler down, it's likely Ziegler would have been able to defend himself.
Johnson was sentenced last week to seven years in prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.