Wisconsin In Brief

Bradley Davis, 34, of Hales Corners, was charged Monday with felony aggravated battery with the modifier of a hate crime because Davis allegedly “intentionally selected the person against whom the crime was committed” based on a perception regarding their race, court records show.

Davis is accused of punching the victim numerous times in the face until the victim passed out and fell to the floor, and then kicking the man in the face while he was down, the Baraboo News Republic reported. The victim’s daughter said Davis cursed at her father and called him a Mexican, the complaint states.

Davis told Lake Delton police officer Pat Wex that he was the victim of the hate crime, according to the complaint. Davis said he was sitting in the bar area at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park when “five Mexicans” started calling him “white boy” and swearing about their dislike of the U.S. president.