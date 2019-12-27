Wisconsin In Brief

Madison man accused of killing sister
MADISON — A Madison man is accused of fatally shooting his sister at her home on Christmas Eve.
Joseph Green, 57, was charged Friday with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 63-year-old Sheila Green of Madison.
According to the complaint, after allegedly shooting his sister, Joseph Green went back to his apartment, dropped the gun in a trash bin, called 911 and waited for police to arrive. The 911 caller said, “My sister needs an ambulance immediately” before hanging up.
Police say there were no signs of a struggle at Sheila Green’s home. Police don’t say why Green would have shot his sister, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
Green was due in court Friday afternoon. Court records do not list a defense attorney who could comment for him.
The killing is the fourth reported homicide in Madison this year.
Man accused of hate crime
LAKE DELTON — A visitor to a Wisconsin Dells resort has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly admitting that he assaulted a man based on his race in a resort bar, authorities said.
Bradley Davis, 34, of Hales Corners, was charged Monday with felony aggravated battery with the modifier of a hate crime because Davis allegedly “intentionally selected the person against whom the crime was committed” based on a perception regarding their race, court records show.
Davis is accused of punching the victim numerous times in the face until the victim passed out and fell to the floor, and then kicking the man in the face while he was down, the Baraboo News Republic reported. The victim’s daughter said Davis cursed at her father and called him a Mexican, the complaint states.
Davis told Lake Delton police officer Pat Wex that he was the victim of the hate crime, according to the complaint. Davis said he was sitting in the bar area at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park when “five Mexicans” started calling him “white boy” and swearing about their dislike of the U.S. president.
According to Wex, Davis said he felt threatened and that he needed to protect his family when he began punching the man, though he later admitted that none of his family members were in the bar area at the time. He said he was hit during the altercation and Wex noted a quarter-inch cut on his lip.
“I knocked him out,” Davis said, according to the complaint.
Davis faces 11 years in prison.
Man facing 11th OWI charge
STOUGHTON — Authorities say a Dane County man is facing his 11th drunken driving charge after a hit-and-run crash on Christmas night.
The State Journal reported that Bruce Henningfield, 59, was arrested shortly before 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and taken to the Dane County Jail after a blood draw was completed, Stoughton police said in a statement.
Henningfield is accused of crashing into a parked vehicle in the parking lot of his Stoughton apartment complex and leaving the scene. A witness notified authorities and followed Henningfield to a nearby bar parking lot, police said.
Officers later stopped Henningfield, who exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.
Associated Press and Lee Newspapers