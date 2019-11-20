Wisconsin In Brief

Hunters kill 10 elk in state’s second hunt
MADISON — Wisconsin wildlife officials say hunters killed 10 elk in Wisconsin’s second elk season.
The Department of Natural Resources set a 10-bull limit for the season, which ran from Oct. 12 to Nov. 10 in Ashland, Bayfield, Price and Sawyer counties.
The department says hunters authorized by the state killed five bulls. Ojibwe tribal hunters killed five.
More than 23,000 Wisconsin residents submitted a $10 application in hopes of winning one of four state tags in a drawing. About 2,500 more bought a ticket in hopes of winning the fifth tag in a Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation raffle.
Seven dollars from every application fee as well as raffle proceeds will go to elk management and research in Wisconsin.
The 2020 elk hunt application period is expected to run from March 1 through May 31.
Evers signs OWI penalty bill
MADISON — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has signed a Republican bill that stiffens penalties for drunken drivers who kill someone.
The measure creates a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison for anyone convicted of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Judges can sentence someone to less than five years if he or she finds a compelling reason.
The state Department of Corrections estimates the change will generate $525,100 in additional operating costs annually.
Evers signed the bill Wednesday.
The bill’s chief Senate sponsor, Republican Alberta Darling, said in a statement that someone who kills someone else deserves a sentence that provides justice for the victim’s family.
Open season on feral pigs
MADISON — Wisconsin wildlife officials are urging deer hunters to keep an eye out for feral pigs.
The state’s traditional nine-day gun deer season begins Saturday and runs through Dec. 1. The Department of Natural Resources wants hunters to look for feral pigs and kill them whenever possible. Feral pigs are unprotected wild animals and may be hunted year-round with no bag limits.
DNR officials say any hunter who spots a feral pig or kills one should report it to the agency through its website.
Feral pigs are extremely destructive. They root up the ground in search of food and are efficient predators, preying on fawns, grouse, woodcock, turkeys and songbirds. They’ve also been known to carry several diseases dangerous to humans, including swine brucellosis, pseudorabies and leptospirosis.
Madison woman struck by stray bullet in her bedroom
MADISON — Madison police are investigating two overnight shootings, include one which injured a woman who was struck by a stray bullet in the bedroom of her home.
Authorities say the woman is expected to be OK. Her two children who were with her at the time were not injured. Police say the shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and two people in a nearby yard appeared to be targeted.
WISC-TV reported that investigators are working to find out if a shooting about an hour earlier is connected. Police say a specific house appeared to be targeted. A resident of a nearby home reported a bullet had gone through some interior walls of his home. No one was hurt.
Woman who provided drugs gets 8 years in prison
WAUSAU — A Wausau woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison for providing the fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose.
WSAW-TV reports 32-year-old Ashley Szarkowitz was also given eight years on extended supervision Thursday in the death of a 24-year-old man.
Autopsy results showed fentanyl was the most substantial factor in the man’s death last March. Methamphetamine and alcohol were also found in the man’s system.
Paramedics administered two doses of Narcan, but the man did not survive.
Woman charged with elder abuse
WAUSAU — A central Wisconsin woman is facing felony charges after authorities say her elderly mother died from a painkiller overdose and showed signs of extreme neglect.
Forty-eight-year-old Mary Tessmer is charged in Marathon County with abusing an at-risk individual causing death. Seventy-eight-year-old Mildred Costanza died Oct. 4 at her home in Ringle where Tessmer cared for her.
A criminal complaint says the autopsy showed Constanza was “severely emaciated,” weighed only 75 pounds and had infections and sores on her body. A forensic pathologist determined Costanza died from the overdose “in the setting of chronic neglect.”
Tessmer told police she was aware her mother had a bad infection, but she didn’t seek medical care because her mother didn’t want it. Tessmer’s public defender did not immediately return a call for comment.
