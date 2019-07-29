12 die in weekend overdoses in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Authorities say a dozen people died of apparent drug overdoses this past weekend in Milwaukee County.
The county Medical Examiner’s Office says three of the 12 died in less than one hour Sunday. And in less than 5 hours Saturday, five people died of suspected overdoses.
The majority of the deaths are in Milwaukee. Autopsies were scheduled for Monday.
Legislator alleges discrimination
MADISON — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly will not allow a paralyzed Democratic lawmaker who is in a wheelchair to phone into committee meetings.
State Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg, says enforcing the legislative rule keeps him from performing his job as well as he should. Anderson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a story published Monday that the rule discriminates against him because he has difficulty getting to some meetings because of health reasons.
But Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, says he is unwilling to change the rule. Vos told the Journal Sentinel: “I think it’s disrespectful for someone to be asking questions over a microphone or a speakerphone when individuals are actually taking the time out of their day to come and testify in person.”
Anderson says it’s “absolutely ridiculous” to say accommodating someone with a disability would somehow be disrespectful to people.
Girl, 7, killed in Dells accident
WISCONSIN DELLS — A 7-year-old girl has died at a Wisconsin Dells campground after she was struck by a pickup truck.
The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was killed Sunday at Jellystone Camp Resort in the Town of Delton. Authorities say a 76-year-old man behind the wheel crested a hill and struck the girl who was in the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Associated Press
