Wisconsin In Brief

The first officers were on the scene in three minutes and Madison paramedics followed, but life-saving measures for the person on the ground were unsuccessful. The medical examiner's office said Shaw died at the scene.

Gregory said Tuesday that investigators believe Shaw was targeted and the suspect was still at large as of Tuesday. The police chief as of Tuesday was not releasing details of the crime scene, the type of weapon used or how many shots were fired, and is not commenting on a possible motive.

The state Crime Scene Response Unit and the State Patrol assisted in the investigation, Gregory said.

The shooting is the sixth homicide reported in Dane County this year.

Deputy taken to hospital after attack by jail inmate

MADISON — A deputy was taken to the hospital after being “viciously attacked” by an inmate at the Public Safety Building jail on Sunday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 6:40 p.m., the 27-year-old male inmate struck the 32-year-old male deputy several times from behind without any apparent provocation, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.