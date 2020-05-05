Wisconsin In Brief

Police shoot, injure homicide suspect
MILWAUKEE — Police Tuesday shot and injured a man who authorities say killed a woman at a Walgreens on the city's north side.
Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales told reporters that the 51-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries but is expected to live.
Police were called at about 2 p.m. on a report of a shooting at the Walgreens on North 27th Street at North Avenue. Morales says when police arrived they encountered a man with a gun who fired at officers.
Two officers fired back.
The police chief says the man and the 48-year-old woman knew each other and that her death may be an act of domestic violence.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that no officers were hurt. Police recovered the man's gun, Morales said.
Victim identified in Madison area homicide
TOWN OF MADISON — A 48-year-old Madison man was killed during a shooting in the Town of Madison on Monday night, authorities say.
Antonio Shaw died from "homicidal firearm violence," according to preliminary autopsy results, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said Tuesday.
At 9:48 p.m., police officers from the city and Town of Madison were sent to the 2600 block of Badger Lane after witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing someone lying by a vehicle, Town of Madison Police Chief Scott Gregory said in a statement.
The first officers were on the scene in three minutes and Madison paramedics followed, but life-saving measures for the person on the ground were unsuccessful. The medical examiner's office said Shaw died at the scene.
Gregory said Tuesday that investigators believe Shaw was targeted and the suspect was still at large as of Tuesday. The police chief as of Tuesday was not releasing details of the crime scene, the type of weapon used or how many shots were fired, and is not commenting on a possible motive.
The state Crime Scene Response Unit and the State Patrol assisted in the investigation, Gregory said.
The shooting is the sixth homicide reported in Dane County this year.
Deputy taken to hospital after attack by jail inmate
MADISON — A deputy was taken to the hospital after being “viciously attacked” by an inmate at the Public Safety Building jail on Sunday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
At about 6:40 p.m., the 27-year-old male inmate struck the 32-year-old male deputy several times from behind without any apparent provocation, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.
The deputy was released from the hospital and is recovering at home, Schaffer said.
The inmate had been arrested by Madison police for disorderly conduct and stalking, and booked into the jail early Sunday morning. The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the inmate’s name because he may have significant untreated mental health issues, Schaffer said.
“This incident is just another example of the complex challenges for those who work in our jails as they face a diverse population including those suffering from mental illness who find themselves involved in the justice system,” Schaffer said. “The Dane County Sheriff’s Office continues efforts to collaborate with internal and external partners to divert those with mental illness from the criminal justice system.”
Murder/suicide reported in Ahnapee
AHNAPEE — The deaths of a husband and wife found in their Kewaunee County appear to be the result of a murder-suicide, sheriff’s officials said.
The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department says 71-year-old Dennis McMillan shot his 56-year-old wife, Laura McMillan, multiple times Friday night before turning the gun on himself.
Press-Gazette Media reports deputies were called to check on the home in Ahnapee and looking through the window saw the bodies of the two. They entered the house and found the couple was dead.
The incident remains under investigation with assistance from the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.
Passerby saves woman who was stabbed
TOWN OF WITTENBERG — Sheriff's officials say a passerby came to the aid of a woman whose throat was cut by a man riding in her vehicle with her 4-year-old daughter in Shawano County.
The 34-year-old woman pulled over on Highway 45 in the Town of Wittenberg shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday and struggled with the man, authorities said. That's when she was stabbed and her throat was cut, according to officials.
A passerby picked up the woman and her daughter and drove them to a safe location where first responders treated her and took her to a hospital. There's no word on her condition. The man was arrested at the scene of the crime.
Associated Press and Lee Newspapers
