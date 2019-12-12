Wisconsin In Brief

Kenosha Police investigating death of 11-month-old boy
KENOSHA — Kenosha Police are investigating the death of an 11-month-old baby.
Paramedics were called to a home in the 6000 block of 19th Avenue at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a baby who was unresponsive.
The baby boy was taken to a local hospital then transferred to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. He died early Thursday.
An autopsy is being conducted at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Crime up as cop ranks decline
MADISON — The number of police officers in Wisconsin’s largest cities declined over the past decade, while the violent crime rate went up, a report released Friday by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum showed.
The data runs contrary to national trends. While the number of officers in major cities has dropped at the same 3% rate as Wisconsin, violent crime in all U.S. cities also went down by double digits between 2008 and 2017, the report said. Violent crime rates dropped in all U.S. cities dropped by 14.4%, while they went up 24% in Wisconsin’s 10 largest cities.
The Policy Forum stressed it was not suggesting a link between the drop in officers and the increase in violent crime. And while violent crime in Wisconsin went up over the last decade, the rate of all crime in the 10 cities dropped more than 28%.
Many Wisconsin cities are grappling with how to pay for additional officers in the face of other pressing budget needs. In Milwaukee, the city’s 2020 budget cuts 60 police officers. And the Madison budget adds three officers, short of the 12 sought by the chief.
The report showed that seven of the 10 Wisconsin cities had fewer sworn officers per 10,000 people in 2018 than in 2008. That drop came despite population growth in all of the largest cities except Racine.
Chase ensues after officers are injured in fightWAUKESHA — Two Waukesha police officers were injured in a fight with a suspect that led to a chase through 10 Milwaukee area communities, officials said.
The officers were investigating a report of a suspect who was planned to steal from a clothing store in Waukesha about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. They began questioning a couple in a vehicle and asked the male passenger to step out.
Police said the man pushed the woman out of the vehicle, began fighting with the officers and put the car in reverse, running over one of the officers and knocking down the other. The suspect then took off at a high rate of speed.
The car and suspect were later spotted in Milwaukee where a pursuit began and continued for nearly 65 miles through Cudahy, St Francis, South Milwaukee, Oak Creek, Greendale, Greenfield, Hales Corners, West Allis and West Milwaukee. Officers eventually stopped the vehicle using a spike strip from West Allis police.
One of the injured Waukesha officers was treated at a hospital and later released.
Prison inmate’s death probed
PORTAGE — The death of an inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institution is under investigation, according to sheriff’s officials.
The death of 68-year-old Larry Bracey Jr. appears to be from natural causes, but toxicology test results are still pending, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said.
Paramedics were called to a restrictive housing unit at the maximum-security men’s prison in Portage on Dec. 3, where Bracey was pronounced dead in his cell.
Meanwhile, the state prison remained on a lockdown that began Nov. 8 following three assaults by inmates on staff members. Inmates are mainly confined to their cells and get bagged meals. Phone privileges, visitations and canteen distributions have also been suspended.
Teen accused in shooting had made threats
MADISON — A Madison teen recently accused of shooting a middle school student with a BB gun had previously threatened to “kill everyone” at the school, according to district documents.
The documents were shared with WISC-TV by an employee who said he or she had concerns about the safety of students and staff at Jefferson Middle School.
They show the 13-year-old student was involved in 26 incidents this school year prior to being suspended earlier this month for shooting another student with a BB gun on a bus route.
On Sept. 20, the student allegedly left a classroom without permission, and yelled and made threats in the hallway.
Power line dispute heading to federal court
MADISON — Opponents of a power line in southwestern Wisconsin are taking their fight against the $492 million project to federal court.
The plaintiffs say state regulators have conflicts of interest that should have kept them from approving the power line project.
The lawsuit was filed Wednesday by the Environmental Law & Policy Center on behalf of the Driftless Area Land Conservancy and the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation.
The groups say the Public Service Commission chairwoman and a commissioner have outside interests that should disqualified them from voting on the 100-mile high voltage line, known as Cardinal-Hickory Creek.
The plaintiffs say PSC Chairwoman Rebecca Valcq’s previous employment as an attorney for the state’s largest utility, WEC Energy Group, and Commissioner Mike Huebsch’s advisory role with the Midwest electric grid operator create a perceived conflict of interest, the State Journal reported.
Valcq called the allegations “opportunistic at best and at worst contemptible.”
The line, which will run between Dubuque, Iowa, and Middleton, is a joint venture of American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative.
PSC spokesman Matt Sweeney said the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation, but he pointed to the commission’s written order which denied the groups’ initial request to have the commissioners recuse themselves, saying the groups failed to present any concrete evidence that either commissioners had any outside information about the project.
“He continued to yell about how he hated school and wanted to shoot it up and kill everyone in the school,” a staff member is quoted as saying in the report. The staff member went on to say that he or she didn’t believe the student was making actual threats and was just seeking attention.
The more than two dozen incidents range from leaving class without permission and refusing to return to using physical force against a staff member.
Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Jane Belmore said in a statement officials are “conducting a full investigation into the potential release of private information.”
From staff and wire reports
From staff and wire reports