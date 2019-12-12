Wisconsin In Brief

Many Wisconsin cities are grappling with how to pay for additional officers in the face of other pressing budget needs. In Milwaukee, the city’s 2020 budget cuts 60 police officers. And the Madison budget adds three officers, short of the 12 sought by the chief.

The report showed that seven of the 10 Wisconsin cities had fewer sworn officers per 10,000 people in 2018 than in 2008. That drop came despite population growth in all of the largest cities except Racine.

Chase ensues after officers are injured in fightWAUKESHA — Two Waukesha police officers were injured in a fight with a suspect that led to a chase through 10 Milwaukee area communities, officials said.

The officers were investigating a report of a suspect who was planned to steal from a clothing store in Waukesha about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. They began questioning a couple in a vehicle and asked the male passenger to step out.

Police said the man pushed the woman out of the vehicle, began fighting with the officers and put the car in reverse, running over one of the officers and knocking down the other. The suspect then took off at a high rate of speed.