Wisconsin In Brief

Man accused of igniting woman
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is charged with trying to kill his girlfriend by dousing her with gasoline while she slept and lighting her on fire.
Bond for 28-year-old Javante Jefferson was set at $500,000 during a court appearance Tuesday.
The 23-year-old woman suffered life-threatening, third-degree burns to 60% of her body. Jefferson is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and five other felonies.
A criminal complaint says the two had argued hours before the victim was set on fire during the early morning hours of Feb. 24. She ran out of the apartment she shared with Jefferson and rolled in the snow to extinguish the fire.
Her two children, ages 4 and 1 followed their mother outside. Neighbors wrapped them in a coat in subzero weather.
Jefferson's attorney did not immediately return a call for comment.
Snowmobiler killed in collision
FREDONIA — A snowmobiler has died in a collision with a truck as he crossed a highway in Ozaukee County.
Sheriff's officials said 51-year-old William Redmond, of Fredonia, was crossing Highway 57 about 7 p.m. Tuesday when the collision occurred.
Redmond was thrown from the snowmobile and pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck was being driven by a 35-year-old woman from Illinois. The accident closed northbound lanes for about three hours.
Child succumbs to flu
MILWAUKEE — Health officials say another child has died of flu complications in Wisconsin, the third pediatric death in the state this season.
The Milwaukee Health Department says it's the first child to die of the flu in the city since the season began Oct. 1. There have been 400 people hospitalized.
Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik says it's not too late to get a flu shot. She encourages everyone over 6 months to get vaccinated.
Assembly OKs Holocaust education bill
MADISON — Teaching about the Holocaust to middle and high school students in Wisconsin would be required under a bill passed unanimously Tuesday by the state Assembly.
The measure now heads to the Senate.
The bill had broad support at a public hearing earlier this month from those who work to keep alive the memory of the organized mass murder of 6 million Jews and others by the Nazis under Adolf Hitler.
Proponents worry that as memory of the Holocaust fades, and the number of survivors who can tell their stories dwindle, younger generations will not learn about the systematic killing of the Jews and others.
Eleven states currently requiring teaching Holocaust history. The Wisconsin bill requiring it be taught as part of the social studies curriculum would have to pass the Senate and be signed by Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.
State of the Tribes address delivered
MADISON — The leader of the Forest County Potawatomi Community on Tuesday urged Wisconsin policy makers to work together to fight the scourge of opioid abuse that he said was hitting the state's native populations hard.
Forest County Potawatomi Chairman Ned Daniels Jr., used the annual State of the Tribes speech to call for a “sharp focus” on opioid abuse.
“Our children and grandchildren will remember and thank you for the things you do on this issue today," he said in the speech given in the Assembly chamber. Gov. Tony Evers, members of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, state senators, Attorney General Josh Kaul, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and others joined with members of the Assembly for the address.
“There is no challenge more complex than that of the opioid epidemic," he said. “It has no regard for age, race, gender or income. ... Opioids are tearing apart our communities."
In addition to calling for more to be done fighting opioid abuse, Daniels also called for action to protect natural resources, including water quality, and sex trafficking and the negative affects of climate change.
Associated Press