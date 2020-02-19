Wisconsin In Brief

Redmond was thrown from the snowmobile and pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck was being driven by a 35-year-old woman from Illinois. The accident closed northbound lanes for about three hours.

Child succumbs to flu

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

MILWAUKEE — Health officials say another child has died of flu complications in Wisconsin, the third pediatric death in the state this season.

The Milwaukee Health Department says it's the first child to die of the flu in the city since the season began Oct. 1. There have been 400 people hospitalized.

Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik says it's not too late to get a flu shot. She encourages everyone over 6 months to get vaccinated.

Assembly OKs Holocaust education bill

MADISON — Teaching about the Holocaust to middle and high school students in Wisconsin would be required under a bill passed unanimously Tuesday by the state Assembly.

The measure now heads to the Senate.

The bill had broad support at a public hearing earlier this month from those who work to keep alive the memory of the organized mass murder of 6 million Jews and others by the Nazis under Adolf Hitler.