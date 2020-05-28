Wisconsin In Brief

Teen charged in crash that sent passenger into river
GREEN BAY — A 17-year-old girl admitted to having six shots of alcohol before crashing her car on a Green Bay bridge, which caused one passenger to be thrown from the vehicle and into the Fox River below, according to prosecutors.
Ayne Valle-Nunez is charged with causing injury by intoxicated use a vehicle and two misdemeanors as a result of the crash on the Nitschke Main Street Bridge at about 5 a.m. Monday.
WLUK-TV reported that the passenger who landed in the river was rescued. A second passenger thrown from the car landed on the bridge. Both are recovering.
A criminal complaint says one of the passengers told police they were at a friend's house drinking from about 11 p.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday and went to the river to watch the sunrise while drinking tequila and that when they left Valle-Nunez lost control of the car on the bridge.
Her attorney did not immediately return a call for comment on her behalf.
Music festival gets green light
RHINELANDER — A country music festival in northern Wisconsin won approval to stage the event in July, despite opposition from the county Health Department and the cancellation of similar large-scale events across the state and country due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hodag Country Festival, slated for July 9 through July 12 in Rhinelander, won approval Tuesday from the Oneida County Public Safety Committee. Festival organizers must implement 25 public safety measures, including providing masks for employees and volunteers and encouraging festival attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing.
About 16,000 people a day are expected for the festival, which has been held for more than 40 years. Performers scheduled to appear include Travis Tritt, Darius Rucker and Lee Greenwood.
“The people are already here,” said board member Mitch Ives, as reported by Wisconsin Public Radio. “The tourism season already started. ... Six weeks from now, we’re going to have an influx of way more than 30,000 people into Oneida County. That’s already seen in our Home Depot, our Walmart. People have not been social distancing in this county for a couple weeks now.”
About two-thirds of the comments submitted to the board were in opposition to holding the festival.
Court dismisses safer at home suit
MADISON — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed as moot a lawsuit that argued Gov. Tony Evers' “safer at home" order was a violation of constitutional rights to worship, protest and travel.
The court earlier this month, in a different lawsuit, ruled that Evers' health secretary exceeded her constitutional authority in issuing the “safer at home” order. Since then, in the absence of a statewide order some local governments have issued their own limitations on activity to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Given that the order being challenged has been invalidated, the second lawsuit is moot, the Supreme Court said Wednesday in declining to take up the case.
The dismissed lawsuit was filed by a member of the board of directors of The Heartland Institute, an Illinois-based conservative think tank, and a member of the Lakewood Baptist Church in Pewaukee.
Associated Press
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!