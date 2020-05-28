Wisconsin In Brief

Teen charged in crash that sent passenger into river

GREEN BAY — A 17-year-old girl admitted to having six shots of alcohol before crashing her car on a Green Bay bridge, which caused one passenger to be thrown from the vehicle and into the Fox River below, according to prosecutors.

Ayne Valle-Nunez is charged with causing injury by intoxicated use a vehicle and two misdemeanors as a result of the crash on the Nitschke Main Street Bridge at about 5 a.m. Monday.

WLUK-TV reported that the passenger who landed in the river was rescued. A second passenger thrown from the car landed on the bridge. Both are recovering.

A criminal complaint says one of the passengers told police they were at a friend's house drinking from about 11 p.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday and went to the river to watch the sunrise while drinking tequila and that when they left Valle-Nunez lost control of the car on the bridge.

Her attorney did not immediately return a call for comment on her behalf.

