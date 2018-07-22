Three struck by gunshots at Racine bar
RACINE — Three people were struck by gunshots outside Tropical Paradise pub at bar time, 2 a.m. Sunday, Racine police said.
All three injuries outside the bar, 1446 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., were nonlife-threatening, police said. As of about 10 a.m. Sunday, no arrests had been made.
Woman accused of leaving kids in car for four hours at casino
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman is accused of leaving five children, including a newborn, in a casino garage while she gambled.
Takeshia Stanton, 27, is charged with five counts of criminal child neglect in connection with the July 2 incident.
Police say Stanton left the children for up to four hours in her parked car at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. The children vary in ages from 3 months to 13 years old.
Officers say the keys were in the ignition, the air conditioner was off and an envelope was wedged into the window so the windows could not be rolled down. The temperature was 80 degrees.
Police were called by casino security after a customer reported seeing the children unattended in the car.
It’s not clear if Stanton has an attorney.
Man killed after running out onto I-41
GERMANTOWN — Authorities say a pedestrian was killed when he ran out on Interstate 41 near Germantown and was struck by a car.
Germantown police say the accident happened just after midnight on Sunday. The car was in the center lane when it hit the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
WISN-TV reported that shortly before the incident officers were called to a business in the area on a report of a disorderly subject. The man ran off before officers arrived.
No further details have been released.
Pilot in Friday Sheboygan Falls crash identified
SHEBOYGAN FALLS — Authorities have identified the pilot killed after a small plane crashed into a farm near Sheboygan Falls.
The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says 50-year-old Martin J. Tibbitts of Grosse Pointe, Michigan was killed in the crash Friday.
Authorities said the plane crashed shortly after taking off from Sheboygan County Memorial Airport. It crashed into a barn and calving building, starting a fire and killing an unknown number of animals. There were 40 to 50 animals in the building at the time.
Two farm employees were injured. Their names have not been released.
Plane heading to EAA show crashes in Texas
BURNET, Texas — Eight people have been hurt but all 14 aboard a vintage World War II plane have survived as the aircraft crashed while taking off from a small Central Texas airport.
Burnet County authorities say seven people were treated for minor injuries and one person was hospitalized in San Antonio for treatment of burns as the C-47 aircraft crashed at the Burnet Municipal Airport.
The aircraft is part of the vintage fleet of the Dallas-based Commemorative Air Force. The group’s president, Bob Stevenik, says the twin-engine transport plane named the Bluebonnet Belle was built in 1944 and is a total loss. It had been headed Saturday to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for an airshow.
Federal transportation and aviation officials are investigating.
Burnet is about 50 miles northwest of Austin.
