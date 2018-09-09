Ex-DOT secretary criticizes Walker over roads

MADISON — A former Wisconsin transportation secretary is criticizing Gov. Scott Walker for suggesting the state could save money by declining to add lanes when it rebuilds roads.

Republican Mark Gottlieb says Walker has been "increasingly inaccurate" in describing Wisconsin's highway system.

Walker contends people may drive less in the future. But Gottlieb notes traffic has been increasing since the 2008 recession.

Walker campaign spokesman Austin Altenburg blamed former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle for shifting money from roads to schools. The funds Doyle and lawmakers transferred out of the transportation fund have since been paid back.

Gottlieb served as Walker's transportation secretary from 2011 to 2017. He's is the third former top aide to Walker to speak out against the Republican governor in recent months.

Two killed in motorcycle crash with tractor

TAYCHEEDAH — Authorities say two people are dead after their motorcycle crashed into a farm tractor in east-central Wisconsin.

The crash happened t about 6:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 151 in Taycheedah. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the motorcycle was trying to pass the tractor and the tractor started turning into a field.

The crash ejected the 49-year-old Chilton man who was driving the motorcycle and his 47-year-old female passenger, also from Chilton.

The Fond du Lac Reporter says Carl Serwe died at the scene. His passenger, Darci Lu Atkins, was airlifted to a Neenah medical center, where she died Sunday. The tractor driver was not hurt.

The Sheriff's Office says speed and unsafe passing were factors in the crash.

— Associated Press

