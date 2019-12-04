Wisconsin In Brief

Wellnitz told Wisconsin Public Radio most of the microplastics they are finding are fibers that can shed from synthetic clothing and fabrics. But he says they also can spread by wind, rain and snow.

Wellnitz describes the research as preliminary since they took around 60 samples from a small portion of the BWCA. He says the results could form the basis for larger future research projects.

More contaminated wells found

MADISON — Additional tests show more southwestern Wisconsin wells are contaminated with manure.

Scientists tested 34 private wells in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in mid-August and found 25, or 73%, were contaminated with human or livestock manure.

The wells are a subset of 840 wells sampled in November 2018 and April 2019. About 32% showed evidence of bacterial or nitrate pollution. Researchers have begun testing smaller subsets of those wells to gather more details.

Tests on an initial 35-well subset in April showed 91% were contaminated with human or livestock manure.

Lafayette County officials in November accused media outlets of reporting 91% of the entire region’s wells were contaminated. They threatened to prosecute journalists who reported on the second round of tests without quoting a county news release verbatim but later backed off amid a firestorm of criticism.

Associated Press

