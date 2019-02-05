Evers to include more money for juvenile prison guards
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers says delaying the closure of Wisconsin's troubled juvenile prison isn't "ideal" but the process can't be rushed.
Evers also told reporters Tuesday that his state budget will include more funding for guards at the understaffed Lincoln Hills juvenile prison. He says he's working to make sure workers at the prison are properly trained and aren't overworked.
The prison been under federal investigation for four years and numerous lawsuits alleging misconduct by guards have been filed. The state is working to comply with a federal court order to reduce solitary confinement and use of pepper spray.
Evers says work will continue to meet the court order as design of new, smaller facilities to replace Lincoln Hills are completed.
Current law requires the prison to close by 2021, but Evers says that may have to be delayed a year or two.
Suspect sought after one killed, one wounded
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for a suspect after a woman was fatally stabbed and a man shot and wounded.
Officers were called Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. Police say a 42-year-old Milwaukee man entered the residence and shot a 54-year-old man, seriously injuring him. Police say the suspect then stabbed a 30-year-old woman in the residence. She died from her injuries.
The wounded man was taken to a hospital. The attack remained under investigation as of Tuesday.
School district bans Confederate flag
TOMAH — The Tomah school district is joining seven other schools in the Mississippi Valley Conference in banning the Confederate flag.
The Tomah School Board voted unanimously to approve the ban during a special meeting Monday.
Confederate flags and monuments have come under renewed scrutiny following the 2015 shooting of nine black church members in South Carolina and the 2017 deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Tomah School Superintendent Cindy Zahrte says the matter was brought before the school board after several incidents at the high school, including someone letting the air out of a student's tires in connection with the flag. School officials did not provide more details.
A community member and a high school student spoke against the ban during the board meeting, saying the move would limit students' right to free speech.
28 UW buildings damaged by burst pipes
MADISON — Administrators say burst water pipes and flooding have damaged 28 buildings on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.
University officials say Vilas Hall and the Chemistry Building were the most severely damaged with 180 course sections relocating Monday and Tuesday. UW-Madison spokeswoman Meredith McGlone says the university expects additional relocations later this week.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Chancellor Rebecca Blank told the Faculty Senate Monday that the flooding is "reasonably unprecedented" and that staff is working quickly to assess the damage and clean it up. Officials say the sub-zero temperatures last week followed by a rapid thawing in the past few days likely weakened building pipes and led to flooding.
