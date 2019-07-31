Evers seeks more nitrate restrictions
MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is pushing to toughen state rules to reduce nitrate contamination in ground and surface water as concerns grow about pollution across the state.
Evers announced Wednesday that he is directing the state Department of Natural Resources to establish nitrate performance standards for soil most likely to be contaminated.
Environmental group Clean Wisconsin praised the news, saying creating new rules for how nitrates are applied to farm fields is an important step for protecting rural drinking water across the state.
Evers is directing state agencies to start the process of creating a rule that will govern the level of nitrates that will be allowable. Studies have shown that agricultural sources such as manure and commercial fertilizer are the most common sources of nitrate pollution.
Charges result from rape kit tests
MADISON — Charges have been filed against nine people so far as a result of the Wisconsin Department of Justice's work to test thousands of kits containing evidence collected from sexual assault victims.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said in an interview Wednesday he expects that number to increase as more tests are completed and prosecutors review evidence. Thirty five cases have been referred for charging decisions to date.
There were nearly 4,500 sexual assault kits designated for testing as part of an effort that began in 2016 to clear a backlog of untested kits. Of those, about 1,600 have shown DNA results warranting further investigation.
The Department of Justice has reviewed all but about 300 of those.
Only 101 kits have yet to be tested or are in the process.
Toddler left in car for 10 hours
SCHOFIELD — A father has been arrested after he was accused of leaving his 2-year-old child alone in a car for 10 hours in Schofield.
Everest Metro police say the toddler is hospitalized after being left in the vehicle from 2 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday. Police responded to a 911 call from a man requesting an ambulance and found the child's mother holding the toddler when they arrived.
WSAW-TV reports that the child was transported to St. Clare's Hospital and later flown to St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield.
Boys injured in police chase crash
MILWAUKEE — A police officer and two young boys were among those injured after a suspect crashed his car following a police chase in Milwaukee.
Authorities say police began pursuing a vehicle suspected in a robbery about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle collided with another which hit a parked car that struck the boys, ages 7 and 9, who were standing on a sidewalk.
After that crash, the 34-year-old officer got out of his squad car and was hit by another squad car responding to the scene. The injured officer is hospitalized in serious condition.
The boys, a man driving the car struck by the fleeing vehicle, the 28-year-old suspect and a 30-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries and were treated at the hospital. The suspect and passenger were arrested.
Missing man's wife seeks oversight rights
SHAWANO — The wife of one of two Wisconsin brothers missing and presumed dead in Missouri is asking a judge to oversee the men's business.
Lisa Diemel filed petitions in Shawano County Circuit Court Tuesday asking a judge to appoint her as a special administrator for the brothers' estates, including the management of their livestock business.
Her husband, 34-year-old Nicholas Diemel, and his 24-year-old brother, Justin Diemel, haven't been heard from since July 21 when they missed their flight home after visiting northwest Missouri on a trip for the business they operate in Bonduel. Authorities say the case is a death investigation, but they have not indicated why they believe the brothers are dead.
Press-Gazette Media reports the petitions filed in Wisconsin list the brothers' date of death as July 21.
