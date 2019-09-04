Sensenbrenner to retire
MILWAUKEE — Longtime Wisconsin Republican Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner says he won’t seek re-election.
The 76-year-old Sensenbrenner said Wednesday he will retire from Congress in January 2021, at the end of his current term.
Sensenbrenner has served in Congress for 40 years, representing southeastern Wisconsin. Before that he served 10 years in the Wisconsin Legislature.
Sensenbrenner said that when he began public service in 1968, he said he would know when it was time to step back. He says he’s determined that after he completes this term — his 21st in Congress — “it will be that time.”
He says he thinks he’s leaving his district, the Republican Party and the country “in a better place” than when he began his service.
Sensenbrenner led passage of the Patriot Act after the 9/11 attacks.
Funds for range going toward the wall
MADISON — President Donald Trump’s plan to kill or delay hundreds of construction projects on U.S. military bases to help fund border fencing includes diverting money for a Wisconsin Air National Guard base shooting range.
Guard spokesman Joe Trovato confirmed that $8 million earmarked for building a small-arms range at Truax Field in Madison would be diverted to wall funding. Construction had been set to begin next year.
A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, a Democrat who represents Madison, had no immediate comment. He told reporters Wednesday before the list of targeted projects became public that Trump was stealing from the Department of Defense to pay for the “folly” of a border wall.
Pocan offers advice to ultimate nominee
MADISON — Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan has simple advice for whoever becomes his party’s nominee for president: Show up.
Hillary Clinton was widely criticized for not campaigning once in Wisconsin during the general election. She lost to President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes.
Pocan told reporters Wednesday that he’s confident mistakes made in the 2016 election won’t be repeated in 2020.
Pocan says in order to win, the Democratic nominee must be someone who will inspire younger people and voters in Milwaukee.
Pocan says, “You’ve got to show you care as a candidate” and “I do think the candidate’s going to show up a couple times,” unlike in 2016.
Pocan says Milwaukee’s hosting of the Democratic National Convention will help bring more resources to the state to help build the ground game for the presidential race.
More funds OK’d for tourism
MADISON — The Legislature’s finance committee has signed off on spending an additional $1.5 million on tourism marketing.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ 2019-21 state budget would have given the Department of Tourism an additional $5 million for marketing. Republicans who control the finance committee walked that back to $1.5 million but held off on releasing the money because the department lacked a spending plan.
The department now says it wants to expand marketing efforts to perhaps three new markets from a list of 31 cities that includes Detroit, Phoenix and Denver.
The committee approved a motion releasing the money on a 12-4 vote on Wednesday. The motion requires tourism officials to report to the committee by Sept. 1, 2020, on the size of the audience reached, department website clicks and cities targeted.
Kaul sour on confidentiality pact
MADISON — Attorney General Josh Kaul says he’s not satisfied with a confidentiality agreement Republicans have signed to allow discussions on lawsuit settlements to proceed.
Republicans passed a law in a December lame-duck session that requires Kaul to get the Legislature’s finance committee’s permission before settling lawsuits. Kaul, a Democrat, won’t discuss any settlements unless committee members sign non-disclosure agreements.
Republicans hired attorney Andrew Phillips last week to sign a confidentiality agreement on the committee’s behalf. Kaul’s office has questioned whether the agreement applies to every committee member.
State Justice Department officials met with Phillips Wednesday morning. Asked about developments at the meeting, department spokeswoman Gillian Drummond said there’s still no reason to think the agreement binds members and Kaul doesn’t think it’s sufficient.
Cell phone tied to theft suspect
LA CROSSE — Police in La Crosse didn’t have to work too hard to track down a man suspected of stealing a wallet from a car.
Authorities say the man entered an unlocked vehicle last week and made off with the owner’s wallet containing $20 in cash and debit and credit cards. But it is what he left behind that led police directly to his door.
Officers were able to identify the 38-year-old suspect from selfies taken on his cell phone which he accidentally left in the vehicle. The La Crosse Tribune reported that the man has an open felony burglary case filed in April in which he’s accused of stealing a laptop from a hotel room.
GOP renews fetal tissue ban effort
MADISON — Wisconsin Republicans are renewing their attempt to ban the use of aborted fetal tissue in research or any other purpose.
State Sen. Andre Jacque, R-DePere, and state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, on Wednesday began circulating the latest bill, versions of which have failed in recent years given opposition from the University of Wisconsin, medical and research communities.
Even if the proposal were to clear the Republican-controlled Legislature, it faces a near-certain veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Similar bills did not make it out of committee last session.
The bill would also require a physician who performs an abortion to arrange for final disposition of the fetal body parts.
Violating any part of the bill would be a felony.
School gets support via video
HOLCOMBE — Students at a rural Wisconsin school district are getting access to mental health services with a new video-conferencing system to address a shortage of options nearby.
Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the closest mental health clinic available to students at the Lake Holcombe School District is about a 20-minute drive away. The district is about 40 miles northeast of Eau Claire.
Prevea Health counselors will be connecting with students by video. Prevea clinic manager Nicole Califf says getting mental health services has been challenging for students who don’t have a means of transportation.
Officials hope to have the program available in October. Students who seek treatment will enter a private room where they’ll connect with a therapist on a television screen.
50K students have vaccination waivers
MILWAUKEE — Health officials say nearly 50,000 children in Wisconsin have vaccination waivers as the school year gets underway, leaving them vulnerable to measles at a time when the number of cases has grown exponentially across the country.
Figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show 1,215 cases of measles this year across the nation, the highest number since 1992. Wisconsin health officials have investigated 382 suspected measles cases since last November and not one case has been confirmed.
Immunization rates of 92% to 95% are considered necessary to prevent the virus from spreading to those who are vulnerable, including children with weakened immune systems. Wisconsin’s county-by-county immunization rates show that none of the state’s 72 counties came close to the 92% threshold in 2018. In fact, 40 counties had immunization rates below 80%.
