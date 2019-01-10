Kimberly-Clark files documents to close plant

MADISON — Kimberly-Clark Corp. has notified Gov. Tony Evers’ administration that it will close its plant in Neenah by May 31.

The Department of Workforce Development announced Thursday that the paper products giant had provided the workforce reduction notice.

The plant’s closure was first announced a year ago. Kimberly-Clark also initially said it planned to close a larger facility that employs about 400 people in nearby Fox Crossing, but decided to keep it open after then-Gov. Scott Walker’s administration executed a $28 million deal to save it.

Kimberly-Clark says 74 workers will lose their jobs at the Neenah nonwovens plant between March 15-29, with the rest eliminated by the end of May. About 100 people work at the plant.

Congressman undergoes hip replacement

MADISON — U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner’s office says the longtime congressman had hip replacement surgery on Thursday.

The Menomonee Falls Republican’s office said the surgery Thursday at Mount Vernon Hospital in Alexandria, Virginia, was a success but he will be recuperating and in rehab for “several weeks.”

Sensenbrenner is 75 and has been in Congress since 1979.

Sensenbrenner fell while attending a community fair in Butler six years ago. His office says his hip was surgically repaired then, but it was only a temporary fix and after the conditioned worsened recently he went in for a full replacement.

Associated Press

