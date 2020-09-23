Wisconsin In Brief

Barrett proposes police, fire cuts
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett would reduce the city's police force by 120 positions in his proposed 2021 budget. Barrett presented his $1.5 billion budget plan to the City Council Tuesday.
The police positions would be reduced through attrition. The mayor's budget cuts about $430,000 from the Police Department's current funding level.
The proposal follows the loss of 60 sworn police jobs in this year's budget, which cut the department to about 1,800 officers.
The budget cuts follow calls nationwide to defund police amid the demonstrations and marches for racial justice.
Barrett said the city was expecting a difficult budget year even before the coronavirus pandemic and economic fallout and the marches for racial justice.
Barrett's budget would also make cuts to the city's Fire Department, which could likely result in the closure of one fire station. There would be an additional fee for street lighting and a $10 increase in the wheel tax.
Justices reject hearing lame-duck suit
MADISON — The state Supreme Court decided Tuesday not to hear a lawsuit Republican legislators filed last year alleging Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul wasn't complying with laws passed during a 2018 lame-duck legislative session.
The Republicans alleged that Kaul wasn't following provisions in the laws that require him to get lawmakers' permission before settling some lawsuits. They contended that Kaul wasn't seeking permission to enter into pre-suit resolutions, a violation of the lame-duck provisions.
The Republicans bypassed the lower courts and asked the conservative-leaning Supreme Court to take the case directly.
The court decided 6-1 on Tuesday not to take the case. The majority pointed out that the court upheld the lame-duck laws in a separate challenge in July. They didn't offer any further explanation.
Justice Rebecca Bradley was the lone dissenter. She wrote that the court should have ordered the Republicans and Kaul to submit responses on how the July decision affected this challenge before deciding whether to take the case.
Agencies make COVID-19 spending cuts
MADISON — State agencies are cutting $300 million, including $45 million at the University of Wisconsin System, under the most recent round of reductions Gov. Tony Evers ordered due to losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Evers in July called on agencies to cut $250 million from their current budgets. His administration on Tuesday announced that state agencies would be returning $300 million to the state budget, $50 million more than what was sought. That is in addition to $70 million in cuts Evers made for the previous budget year, which ended on June 30.
“There is no doubt that state agencies must make difficult decisions,” said Joel Brennan, secretary of Evers' Department of Administration. “This pandemic has affected every community in Wisconsin, and families across our state have also had to make tough decisions."
Nearly half the savings, $120 million, is coming from savings under the Medicaid program. UW's was second highest, followed by $31 million at the Department of Health Services and $28 million at the Department of Corrections.
Further cuts are expected in the two-year state budget Evers will deliver to the Legislature early next year.
Police investigating possible hit-and-run
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village police are investigating a possible hit-and-run crah that happened Tuesday night and left a 33-year-old Kenosha man with serious injuries.
According to a press release, police and fire/rescue personnel responded to a report of a subject bleeding from the head at 7:31 p.m. near Seventh Avenue and 85th Street.
The victim, whose identity was not released, had significant head trauma. He was found on the shoulder of 85th Street, just east of Seventh Avenue. The victim was transported to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, and then later taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
His condition was not available as of Wednesday afternoon.
Police stated that items at the scene indicated the victim may have been struck by a vehicle while walking or jogging on 85th Street. The suspect vehicle may be a 2015 to 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 or 3500, which may have been coming from the northern Carol Beach area.
The vehicle should have damage to a passenger-side mirror and to an additional towing mirror. Police closed the area on 85th Street between Third and Seventh Avenues for about two hours Tuesday night.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353 or Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
Woman accused of assaulting nurses
LA CROSSE — A 35-year-old woman is facing criminal charges after being accused of assaulting two nurses in the emergency room of Mayo Clinic in La Crosse.
Felicia Foster was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Tuesday with two felony counts of battery to an emergency medical provider and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct. A $1,000 signature bond was set, the La Crosse Tribune reported.
Foster was taken by ambulance to the ER last July and appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant, according to a criminal complaint.
Prosecutors say Foster became combative during treatment and punched one nurse several times, including once in the face causing a slight jaw dislocation. The other nurse was punched in the shoulder.
Foster was given a chemical restraint.
Associated Press
