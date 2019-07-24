Senate leader derides state ag secretary
MADISON — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate is denouncing comments made by the state's agriculture secretary criticizing the Legislature for not doing more to combat suicides by farmers as "flippant," ''inflammatory, "offensive and unproductive."
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald took issue Wednesday with comments made by Wisconsin Department of Agriculture and Consumer Protection Secretary Brad Pfaff.
Pfaff on Tuesday faulted the Legislature's Republican-controlled budget committee for not authorizing $100,000 in spending to pay for farmer mental health programs. Pfaff accuses Republicans of abandoning farmers and asked "which five farmers" should get treatment paid for with existing funding.
Fitzgerald says Pfaff "does nothing other than to create division." He says if Pfaff truly cares about farmers, he would be working with lawmakers to address mental health needs "rather than releasing inflammatory statements."
Pfaff did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Businesses favored GOP with cash in first half of 2019
MADISON — A new analysis shows Wisconsin Republicans took in nearly five times as much in corporate contributions as Democrats during the first half of 2019.
Government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign released a report Tuesday that shows corporations gave a total of $321,910 to the state GOP, the Republican Assembly Campaign Committee and the Committee to Elect a Republican Senate between January and June.
The state Democratic Party, Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee and the State Senate Democratic Committee took in $64,875 in corporate contributions during that span.
The top contributor was Charter Communications, which gave $12,000 each to the Republican legislative committees and $4,000 each to the Democratic legislative committees.
Closs kidnapper erased from prison records
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections has erased any record of the man who kidnapped Jayme Closs and killing her parents from its inmate locator database.
Twenty-two-year-old Jake Patterson was moved to an out-of-state facility on July 15. DOC officials declined to reveal where out of concern for his safety. The agency has declined to elaborate.
The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports Patterson's name has been removed from the DOC's online inmate locator. DOC spokeswoman Molly Vidal told the newspaper that the agency decides on a case-by-case basis whether someone is included in the locator.
Patterson also doesn't appear on the state sex offender registry despite being ordered to register as part of his sentence.
Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council President Bill Lueders says it's outrageous to conceal Patterson's whereabouts.
