Evers proclaims Indigenous Peoples’ Day
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has declared the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Wisconsin, following similar moves in other states away from recognizing it as Columbus Day.
WLUK-TV reported that Evers signed an executive order making the designation on Tuesday at Indian Community School in Franklin. Evers says by signing the executive order the state is recognizing and appreciating trial nations and indigenous people and the contributions they’ve made to Wisconsin.
Wisconsin is home to 11 recognized American Indian tribes.
Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill says the change has been a long time coming and can serve as an educational tool about trial culture and history.
Other states that have moved away from observing Columbus Day include Minnesota, Vermont, Florida, Hawaii, Alaska, New Mexico and South Dakota. Columbus Day remains a federal holiday.
Duffy’s child born with health challenges
WAUSAU — Former Congressman Sean Duffy’s ninth child was born with Down’s syndrome and will require open heart surgery in three to four months.
Duffy’s wife Rachel Campos-Duffy posted Monday on Facebook that their daughter, Valentina StellaMaris Duffy, was born with two holes in her heart that will require open-heart surgery as expected.
The Wausau Daily Herald Media reported that Campos-Duffy also posted that the girl has Down syndrome.
Duffy resigned from Congress on Sept. 23, a week before his daughter’s birth, to spend more time with his family. Campos-Duffy required an emergency C-section to deliver the baby a month before its due date.
There will be a special election to replace Duffy in the 7th Congressional District, which includes northern, central and northwest Wisconsin.
Large drug arrest reported at hotel
GRAND CHUTE — Authorities say a drug raid at a hotel near Appleton could be the largest methamphetamine bust ever in northeastern Wisconsin.
Brown County District Attorney David Lasee said Tuesday night the seizure of about 60 pounds of meth has put a “serious dent” in the region’s supply.
Authorities say the drugs were found in a guest room at the Wingate by Wyndham in Grand Chute last month. Police also seized about 2 pounds of heroin or fentanyl and a handgun.
Derek Liebergen, 26, of Kaukauna, is facing federal charges of possession with intent to distribute the drugs.
Green Bay Press-Gazette Media reports Lasee says the drug bust shut down the flow of meth into the region for now.
Senate OKs wetland mitigation measure
MADISON — The state Senate has approved a bill that would require builders to purchase wetland mitigation credits within the watershed they’re changing.
Right now the Department of Natural Resources must require restoration, enhancement, creation or preservation of other wetlands as a condition of an individual permit allowing dredging or filling wetlands.
Builders can satisfy those conditions by purchasing credits from a mitigation bank located anywhere in Wisconsin. Banks are essentially a stash of credits generated by other builders that created or preserved wetlands.
The bill would require builders buy credits from banks located in the impacted watershed. The DNR could allow purchases from other watersheds if it would better serve natural resource goals.
The Senate approved the measure on a voice vote on Tuesday. It goes next to the Assembly.
Two bodies discovered near Appleton
GRAND CHUTE — Police says they were called to do a welfare check at a residence near Appleton and found the bodies of a man and woman.
Authorities say the bodies of a 40-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were found at the Town of Grand Chute address Monday.
According to WBAY-TV, police identified the male victim as Koua Xiong, 40, and the female victim as Se Chang-Xiong, 36.
Grand Chute police say it appears to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.
Senate OKs e-bike regulation
MADISON — Bikes with small rechargeable electric motors that are gaining in popularity would be regulated in a new way under a bill scheduled to pass the Wisconsin Legislature.
The measure approved by the state Senate on Tuesday changes how electric bikes, or e-bikes, are regulated under state law. Currently, they are treated as “motor bicycles,” which subject them to regulations written for old fashioned gas-powered motor bikes.
For example, under current law e-bikes are banned from bike paths and operators must carry a valid driver’s license.
But as sales of e-bikes have gone up, so has the effort to bring the regulation of them into line with their use. The bipartisan bill would treat e-bikes like regular bikes, while also giving local governments the ability to restrict their use on some bike paths.
The Assembly approved it on a voice vote in June. It goes next to Gov. Tony Evers.
