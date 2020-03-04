Wisconsin In Brief

Karofsky's campaign declined comment.

Fatality reported in Sheboygan fire

SHEBOYGAN — One person died in a Monday night house fire in Sheboygan, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the fire about 10 p.m. Monday and found heavy fire burning on the second floor of the home.

Firefighters entered the house and found the victim who was treated at the scene and rushed to the hospital where death was pronounced.

One firefighter was injured battling the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Mutual aid came from the Town of Sheboygan, Sheboygan Falls, Kohler, Haven and Cedar Grove.

Man blames homicides on anger

APPLETON — A man stabbed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and killed her 3-year-old daughter in Appleton to unburden himself from his anger, according to a criminal complaint.

Demetrius Williams, 25, appeared in Outagamie County Circuit Court Monday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide and and two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Bond was set at $2 million cash.