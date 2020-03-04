Wisconsin In Brief

Kelly criticized for gun range fundraiser
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Democrats are taking conservative state Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly to task for holding a campaign fundraiser at a gun range after a mass shooting in Milwaukee.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported that Kelly held the fundraiser at the Wisconsin Firearms Training Center in Brookfield in Waukesha County on Thursday, a day after Anthony Ferrill shot and killed five co-workers at the Molson Coors brewery before turning his gun on himself.
Fundraiser attendees could donate at three levels, including $5,000 for the “50 Cal M2HB” level, a reference to a machine gun. A $2,500 contribution would put the donor at the “25 ACP” level, a reference to a .25-caliber handgun. A $1,000 donation would put the contributor at the “10 mm” level, referring to another handgun.
State Democratic Party spokeswoman Courtney Beyer called the fundraiser “tasteless and disrespectful.”
Kelly faces liberal-leaning challenger Jill Karofsky in an April 7 election. The race is officially nonpartisan but Republicans are backing Kelly and Democrats are lining up behind Karofsky.
Kelly campaign manager Charles Nichols said Karofsky's allies are trying to exploit the brewery tragedy for their own political gain and she and Democrats don't understand people have a right to bear arms.
Karofsky's campaign declined comment.
Fatality reported in Sheboygan fire
SHEBOYGAN — One person died in a Monday night house fire in Sheboygan, authorities said.
Firefighters responded to the fire about 10 p.m. Monday and found heavy fire burning on the second floor of the home.
Firefighters entered the house and found the victim who was treated at the scene and rushed to the hospital where death was pronounced.
One firefighter was injured battling the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Mutual aid came from the Town of Sheboygan, Sheboygan Falls, Kohler, Haven and Cedar Grove.
Man blames homicides on anger
APPLETON — A man stabbed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and killed her 3-year-old daughter in Appleton to unburden himself from his anger, according to a criminal complaint.
Demetrius Williams, 25, appeared in Outagamie County Circuit Court Monday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide and and two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Bond was set at $2 million cash.
The complaint said Williams was upset the woman didn't want to be together anymore so he stabbed her and the child.
"He was beginning to feel that his girlfriend who was pregnant with his child was beginning to distance herself from him. He began to concoct a plan to kill her and to kill her three-year-old daughter," Outagamie County District Attorney Melinda Tempelis said.
WLUK-TV reports police identified the 3-year-old who was killed as Zyana Corbin. The 27-year-old woman was not identified.
The woman was able to flee the apartment when Williams began attacking her Feb. 27 and when she returned she found her daughter had been stabbed, according to prosecutors.
The woman had injuries to her chest and abdomen area, as well as her face and neck. Both she and her unborn child survived.
Court records show a public defender will be assigned to Williams.
Associated Press