Fitzgerald: Kimberly-Clark will get public hearing
MADISON — A $100 million tax break bill designed to keep paper products giant Kimberly-Clark Corp. from closing an Appleton-area plant will get a public hearing in the Legislature, but approval remains uncertain.
The Assembly passed the bill earlier this year but it stalled in the Senate. Without it, Kimberly-Clark has said it plans to close a Fox Crossing plant that employs about 500 people.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald on Thursday did not commit to the Senate voting on the bill. Instead, he says the Legislature's budget committee will hold a hearing on it Tuesday.
There aren't enough Republican votes to pass the measure. Fitzgerald says if enough Democrats cross over and support it, the Senate would convene later this month to vote on it.
State Senate leadership re-elected
MADISON — State Sen. Scott Fitzgerald has been re-elected as majority leader, two days after Republicans picked up a seat over Democrats.
Fitzgerald, of Juneau, was the unanimous choice Thursday and ran unopposed for the leadership position he's held since 2011 when Republicans took control away from Democrats.
Republicans will return in 2019 with a 19-14 majority. But they will now have to work with a Democratic governor who has the power to veto any bills passed by the Legislature.
On the Democratic side, Sen. Jennifer Shilling, of La Crosse, was re-elected as minority leader. Shilling says Democrats are looking forward to working together with Evers.
Assembly Republicans planned to meet Monday to vote on their leaders.
The Legislature plans to return for a lame-duck session later this month or next.
State Assembly race goes Democratic
MILWAUKEE — A suburban Assembly seat appears to have swung to the Democrat after the City of Wauwatosa discovered that not all its election results had been reported.
Democrat Robyn Vining declared victory Thursday after the updated totals showed her with a 132-vote margin over Republican Matt Adamczyk, out of roughly 33,000 ballots cast.
Wauwatosa said Milwaukee County reported it hadn't received votes from two wards. The updated and verified totals gave Vining a net gain of 153 votes, enough to push her into the lead in the tight race.
Adamczyk, the out-going state treasurer, didn't immediately respond to a call to see if he would seek a recount. If the result is confirmed for Vining, it would leave Republicans with a 63-36 edge in the chamber.
Shipyard settles lead litigation
SUPERIOR — Fraser Shipyards says it has settled lawsuits involving dozens of workers who were exposed to lead while working on an old freighter in Superior.
Fraser has agreed to pay $7.5 million to more than 60 workers who were exposed to lead paint. Fraser spokesman Rob Karwath said Thursday the workers were converting the freighter's old boiler and steam power system to diesel when they were exposed to the lead in 2016.
The first of the lawsuits had been scheduled for trial in December.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Fraser for numerous 2016 work violations and fined it $1.4 million, a penalty that was later reduced to $700,000.
Fraser Shipyards was founded in Superior in 1890. It's the last major independent shipyard on the U.S. side of the Great Lakes.
Trial set in drug-debt killing
GREEN BAY — A man accused of killing a Green Bay area woman in 2016 because of her boyfriend's drug debt has been ordered to stand trial.
Anthony Kitchenakow, 46, appeared in Brown County Circuit Court Wednesday where a judge found probable cause to send him to trial in the death of Suzette Langlois. The 52-year-old Bellevue woman died of a single gunshot wound to the head as she sat in her car in her driveway.
Kitchenakow was arrested in September on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Investigators say DNA on a pistol magazine in the victim's car led them to Kitchenakow. His attorney, Michael Covey, argues prosecutors lack witnesses and evidence to link his client to the crime. Covey told the judge that DNA on the gun magazine does not prove that Kitchenakow fired or even handled the gun.
