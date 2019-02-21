Kaul wants $2M for salaries, more analysts
MADISON — Attorney General Josh Kaul has asked Gov. Tony Evers to let him spend $4.4 million in the next state budget to hire more evidence analysts and set up pay raises for them.
The Associated Press obtained Kaul's budget request Thursday through an open records request.
Kaul wants to spend $1.8 million to hire 15 additional lab workers, including three crime scene analysts, six DNA technicians, three toxicology workers, an evidence technician and two ballistics experts. He also wants $560,000 to hire four analysts who can examine electronic devices.
He wants to spend $2 million to set up performance-based pay progression for crime lab workers.
A review of lab operations the National Forensic Science Technology Center released in September found the labs suffer from poor morale, below-market pay and slow test turnaround times.
Man charged in wife's 40-year-old disappearance
MUSKEGO — A former Wisconsin man is charged with murder in the nearly 40-year-old disappearance of his wife, who remains missing.
Officers from the Muskego Police Department arrested 78-year-old John Bayerl at his home in Fort Myers, Florida, on Tuesday. Bayerl was charged last Friday with first-degree murder in the disappearance of Dona Mae Bayerl.
John Bayerl reported his wife missing to police on May 9, 1979. He said his wife, who was 38 years old at the time, left their home in Muskego after an argument three days earlier. She never came back, and was legally declared dead in 1986.
The couple had two young daughters. Police say family and friends said Dona Bayerl would never leave her daughters.
John Bayerl remains in jail, with cash bond set at $500,000.
Vos: convention will be good for Trump
MADISON — Wisconsin's Republican Assembly speaker says Milwaukee hosting the 2020 Democratic National Convention would be good for President Donald Trump.
Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, also told reporters Thursday that bringing "lots of limousine liberals" to Milwaukee would be good for the state's economy.
Milwaukee is one of three finalists along with Miami and Houston for hosting the convention. A decision is expected any day.
Vos says hosting the convention would make Republicans "to realize why we want to have Donald Trump re-elected."
Vos says while the political benefit for either side may be unclear, hosting would be a positive for the state's economy.
He says, "if I look at the pure economics it's good to have any convention of any size come to our state and have people spend their money here."
Vos gives Evers' marijuana plan low odds
MADISON — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is giving Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' plan to legalize medical marijuana just a 10 percent chance of winning approval in the GOP-controlled Legislature.
Vos said at a WisPolitics.com luncheon Thursday that Evers' plan goes too far because it would also decriminalize possession of recreational marijuana. Vos says he thought he could get a majority of Assembly Republicans to support a narrow legalization of medical marijuana.
Vos says Evers failed to work with him to reach a middle ground on a marijuana proposal that could win support. But he says the current Evers proposal is a "very difficult sell."
Evers plans to introduce the proposal as part of the state budget next week. Vos says it will be removed from the budget.
Speaker: 'Too early to tell' on veto override
MADISON — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says it's "too early to tell" if lawmakers will attempt an override of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' veto of a GOP middle class income tax cut bill.
Evers vetoed the bill Wednesday and Republicans don't have enough votes to override it.
Evers objected to Republicans relying on budget reserves and future revenue growth to pay for the tax cut.
Vos, R-Rochester, said Thursday at a Wispolitics.com luncheon that he didn't think Evers was serious with the proposal. Vos says not enough attention has been paid to the fact that Evers does not identify funding for about half of his proposed income tax cut.
Evers wants to all-but eliminate a manufacturing tax credit, a program Republicans support.
Vos says it's also too early to tell whether the Legislature will ultimately agree on an income tax cut that Evers will sign.
Legislation introduced to fight homelessness
MADISON — Assembly Republicans are introducing a package of legislation to combat homelessness.
The lawmakers announced the legislation during news conferences in Madison and Milwaukee on Thursday.
The $3.7 million package contains eight bills. The measures would add $500,000 to a prevention program, create a new $300,000 program to direct the homeless into stable housing, add $500,000 to bolster grants for shelters and add $900,000 annually to a housing assistance program.
The bills would devote an additional $500,000 toward helping shelter families find work, create $300,000 in new grants to find permanent housing for homeless people, create a $500,000 loan program for renovating apartments into affordable housing, direct the state officials to create programs for homeless youth and add $250,000 to a skills enhancement program to help the poor get job training.
