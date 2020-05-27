Wisconsin In Brief

Evers announces COVID aid allocations
MADISON — Wisconsin local governments will share in $200 million from the federal coronavirus relief bill to help with expenses related to the pandemic, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday.
Evers announced that $190 million will be allocated among every Wisconsin county, city, village and town based on a formula that takes into account population. Federally recognized American Indian tribes will share $10 million. Evers said the grants will provide financial stability to communities.
The money can be used for a wide variety of expenses, including emergency operations; purchases of personal protective equipment; sanitation supplies; temporary isolation housing for those infected with COVID-19; testing and contact tracing and family and sick leave for public health and safety employees.
The latest $200 million in grants is in addition to $1 billion in federal funding that Evers said would be directed toward the statewide response to the pandemic.
Court dismisses safer at home suit
MADISON — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed as moot a lawsuit that argued Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order was a violation of constitutional rights to worship, protest and travel.
The court earlier this month, in a different lawsuit, ruled that Evers’ health secretary exceeded her constitutional authority in issuing the “safer at home” order. Since then, in the absence of a statewide order some local governments have issued their own limitations on activity to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Given that the order being challenged has been invalidated, the second lawsuit is moot, the Supreme Court said Wednesday in declining to take up the case.
The dismissed lawsuit was filed by a member of the board of directors of The Heartland Institute, an Illinois-based conservative think tank, and a member of the Lakewood Baptist Church in Pewaukee.
