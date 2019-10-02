Evers angered by Perdue's comments
MADISON— Gov. Tony Evers says he “resents” that President Donald Trump’s agriculture secretary suggested small dairy farms need to get bigger in order to survive.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue made the comment on Tuesday while visiting the World Dairy Expo in Madison. Perdue said, "In America, the big get bigger and the small go out.”
Evers says Perdue “kind of put the pox on small farming in the state, small dairy farming in particular.”
Evers reacted to Perdue after his own visit to the World Dairy Expo.
Evers says small dairy farms should be supported rather than told to get larger. He says, “I frankly resent that the department of ag secretary for the federal government came in and kind of lambasted them.”
Court: Drunken lawnmowing same as driving
MADISON — A Wisconsin appeals court has ruled that operating a riding mower while drunk carries the same penalties as driving a car while intoxicated.
The ruling Tuesday came in the case of a northern Wisconsin man who was arrested for drunken driving in 2017. Police pulled Keith Shoeder over while he was operating a riding mower on the streets of Rhinelander after leaving a tavern.
Shoeder appealed his convicted of fourth offense drunken driving.
Shoeder argued that the charge should be dismissed, contending the riding mower was an all-terrain vehicle and not a motor vehicle and therefore he was not subject to the same penalties.
But the 3rd District Court of Appeals disagreed. It upheld an Oneida County Circuit Court ruling, saying a riding mower is a motor, not an all-terrain, vehicle.
Deaths ruled murder-suicide
KIEL — The Manitowoc County coroner has made a ruling in the deaths of three people found in a Kiel home last May.
Authorities said Wednesday 69-year-old Jack Schigur fatally shot 50-year-old Julie Wood and her 10-year-old grandson, Mason Lesczykowski, before shooting himself. The coroner says all three died from gunshot wounds to the head May 26.
Investigators say Schigur and Wood were in a relationship and both were living in the home where the bodies were found.
WLUK-TV reported that investigators say a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun, owned and registered by Schigur, was used in the shooting.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and State Crime Lab assisted in the investigation.
Storm damage evaluated
MILWAUKEE — Thunderstorms with relentless rain has flooded roads in some parts of Wisconsin and spawned possible tornadoes.
The National Weather Service was to inspect damage in Wales, Fort Atkinson and Belleville Wednesday to confirm it was caused by tornadoes. Roofs were damaged, windows were blown out and trees knocked over in Fort Atkinson. WKOW-TV reported that a possible tornado knocked down trees in Belleville, which caused a residential gas leak and led neighbors to evacuate to the local high school.
A flash flood watch was in effect Wednesday morning for Racine, Milwaukee, Kenosha, Walworth, Dodge, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties.
Sheboygan police and Dodge County sheriff's officials reported multiple road closures. In Ozaukee County, emergency managers said flooding made roads impassable in the northern part of the county.
