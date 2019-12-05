Wisconsin In Brief

Woman, infant found dead

MILWAUKEE — Police have discovered a 24-year-old woman and a 3-month-old boy dead in an apartment on the city’s north side.

Authorities also discovered a malnourished 3-year-old boy inside the apartment Wednesday.

Paramedics took the 3-year-old to a hospital. The Journal Sentinel reports the boy’s condition was not available.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says autopsies are scheduled Thursday.

Police and the medical examiner’s office are investigating.

Woman sentenced in meth caseBUTTERNUT — A woman will spend more than five years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine from a rural property in northern Wisconsin known as the “meth farm.”

Becky Peterson, 64, conspired with Mark Moore to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine at a farm near Butternut in Ashland County over the past several years, according to prosecutors.

She was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 66 months in prison.

Associated Press

