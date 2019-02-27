Man sentenced to 7 years for trying to join ISIS
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man who tried to join and fight for the Islamic State has been sentenced to seven years in a federal prison.
Federal prosecutors say Jason Ludke was a “true danger” and asked for a 20-year sentence followed by a lifetime of supervised released. But, Ludke’s attorney asked for five years, saying his client was a “lost soul.”
The Journal Sentinel says U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman settled on seven years Tuesday, followed by 10 years of supervised release.
The 38-year-old Ludke and Yosvany Padilla-Conde were charged in 2016 with attempting to provide support to a foreign terrorist organization. Court records say the two defendants had a series of online conversations with an undercover FBI employee in which they professed allegiance to the Islamic State.
Jefferson returning to head Wisconsin Republican Party
MADISON — Mark Jefferson is returning to lead the Wisconsin Republican Party as executive director, a position he previously held from 2007 to 2011.
Party chairman Brad Courtney announced Wednesday that Jefferson would be returning to serve the position. He replaces Mark Morgan, who left to work for the National Republican Senate Committee.
Jefferson was executive director of the party in 2010 when Republicans took over majority control of the state Legislature, elected Scott Walker as governor and Ron Johnson as U.S. senator and picked up two congressional seats.
Jefferson left the state party in 2011 to work for the Republican National committee as a regional political director and then as director of majority retention.
Jefferson says he will work to re-elect President Donald Trump and win back the governor’s office.
Former state legislator named to DNR Board
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has quietly appointed a former legislator to the state Department of Natural Resources board.
The board’s chairman, Fred Prehn, introduced Fred Clark as a board member at the board’s meeting Tuesday morning. He replaces Preston Cole, whom Evers appointed as DNR secretary in December.
The DNR’s board liaison, Laurie Ross, said Evers appointed Clark late Friday.
Clark, a Democrat, represented Sauk and Columbia counties in the state Assembly from 2009 until 2015. He currently serves as executive director of conservation group Wisconsin’s Green Fire. He also has worked as a forest ecologist for The Nature Conservancy and as a DNR forester.
Congressmen vote against declaration
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Congressmen Jim Sensenbrenner and Mike Gallagher are among 13 House Republicans who supported a Democratic effort to block President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration to fund a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. The House’s vote of 245-182 Tuesday fell well below the two-thirds majority that would be needed to override what would be the first veto of Trump’s presidency.
Both Sensenbrenner and Gallagher are in districts that are solidly Republican. Sensenbrenner, in Wisconsin’s 5th District, says he supports constructing a wall, but opposes circumventing the “will of Congress” by funding it through the declaration.
Gallagher, in the 8th District, says he’s concerned with the precedent a national emergency would set.
The issue is now before the Republican-run Senate.
