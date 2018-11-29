Teen arrested after making threat against teacher
RACINE — A 15-year-old was arrested Thursday morning after making a threat against a teacher, according to Racine police.
At about 6:12 a.m. Thursday, the Racine Police School Safety and Security Division was notified that a threat was made to a specific school and a specific teacher.
The threat was investigated and a suspect was identified. The suspect, a 15-year-old student from a different school other than the one that was mentioned in the threat, was apprehended without incident. The suspect admitted to making the threats.
Police did not name the school involved.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.
State soldiers to deploy to Afghanistan
GREEN BAY — Family and friends packed the Lambeau Field Atrium Thursday to send off 400 Wisconsin National Guard soldiers deploying to Afghanistan.
Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry head to Afghanistan this winter to help protect U.S. advisers for Afghan security forces. The Appleton-based unit includes companies from Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Clintonville, Marinette, Waupun and Ripon.
At Thursday’s ceremony, the soldiers were commended for their bravery and service to the country.
The Wisconsin soldiers will provide security for the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade based out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The SFAB provides training and assistance for the Afghan National Security Forces.
The 127th traces its roots to the Civil War. This will be the first time the unit is stationed in Afghanistan.
Man accused of posing as physician
APPLETON — An Appleton man has been accused of posing as a doctor.
The 32-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after authorities executed a search warrant on a medical building in Appleton. Investigators say they found evidence of an illegal medical practice.
WLUK-TV reported that investigators began looking into the man’s business after a report of suspicious services being offered by him under a false name. Officials say the man, while posing as a doctor, provided a variety of medical treatments and prescribed and dispensed medications to patients.
He had not yet been formally charged as of Thursday, but could face a count of practicing medicine without a license, among other charges.
Man sentenced in sausage tampering
MILWAUKEE — A former employee of Johnsonville Sausage has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for putting foreign objects in sausages while he worked at the Sheboygan Falls company.
Jonathan Tilman Lane, 28, of Kiel, was sentenced Thursday. Lane also will be on three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay just over $42,000 to Johnsonville for product it discarded.
Prosecutors alleged that Lane placed a wire connector in a sausage on the processing line, and during another occasion, put a cigarette paper in another sausage in March. Johnsonville says none of the tampered products left its production facilities.
U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper told Lane that his reckless conduct created the potential for the contaminated sausages to reach consumers.
State farmers set to receive $10M in aid
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin farmers are set to receive about $10 million in federal money from the farm bailout program.
U.S. Department of Agriculture data obtained by the Washington non-profit Environmental Working Group shows the average payment for Wisconsin farmers from the Market Facilitation program is $2,145. According to published reports, 11 farms received more than $50,000 each, while 237 farms got less than $100 and a few thousand more received an amount somewhere in between.
Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy LLC was the top recipient of the USDA payments in Wisconsin. The Kewaunee farm received about $81,000.
The bailout program is designed to help farmers who have seen prices for their goods tumble as a result of President Donald Trump’s trade battles with Canada, Mexico, China and other countries.
Family of drowned woman sues resort
MILWAUKEE — The family of a 20-year-old Pewaukee woman who drowned at a Mexico resort last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
Abbey Conner’s family is suing the resort in Playa del Carmen and the U.S.-based company which handles its bookings. The civil complaint alleges Hotel Iberostar Paraiso del Mar and Visit Us knew that alcoholic beverages served at the resort were tainted and unfit for human consumption.
The death of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student from Pewaukee sparked an investigation by a Milwaukee newspaper that has exposed dozens of other tragedies experienced by tourists visiting Mexico resorts in recent years. The investigation revealed how tourists blacked out after drinking small and moderate amounts of alcohol.
Election spending breaks record
MADISON — A government watchdog group says outside groups spent more than $60 million in Wisconsin’s 2018 fall elections, a record for midterm contests.
The Wisconsin Democracy Group released a report Thursday that found outside groups spent $61.4 million. The previous record for outside spending in a midterm election in Wisconsin was $36.6 million, set in 2014.
Republican-leaning organizations spent nearly $31.2 million. Democratic-leaning groups spent $30.1 million.
The Democratic Governors Association spent the most at an estimated $13.5 million. The Republican Governors Association spent $10.9 million through Right Direction Wisconsin PAC and ACC Wisconsin PAC.
The Republican Attorneys General Association spent almost $3 million. The Democratic Attorneys General Association spent $2.2 million.
UW patients diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease
MADISON — Officials at UW Hospital say four hospital patients have developed Legionnaires’ disease.
The patients tested positive for the disease in the past 10 days. The hospital is conducting tests to determine if the bacterium is related to the hospital’s water system.
Legionnaires’ disease is caused by bacteria typically present at low concentrations in tap water. UW Hospital uses a water treatment system designed to keep levels low, but officials say a recent adjustment to that system may have compromised its function.
UW Hospital says the risk comes only from hot water in the form of airborne droplets, such as water from a hot shower. Cold tap water poses no risk.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported officials were to stop use of hospital showers until at least Thursday.
Fitzgerald: Votes lacking for Kimberly-Clark
MADISON — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate says six or seven more votes are needed to approve a tax incentive package designed to stop consumer products company Kimberly-Clark from closing a plant near Appleton.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald told reporters Tuesday “the votes are not there as of today.” He says there are 10 or 11 Republicans in support of the bill. It takes 17 votes to pass the bill, meaning Democrats would be needed to join Republicans in supporting it.
Democrats have said they prefer a different approach to help the paper industry in Wisconsin, rather than the measure that would direct tens of millions of dollars in taxpayer money exclusively to Kimberly-Clark.
Kimberly-Clark has threatened to close the plant, which employs about 390 people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.