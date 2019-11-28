Wisconsin In Brief

Court OKs felony shoplifting measure
MADISON — The state Supreme Court says multiple shoplifting incidents can count as a single felony.
The ruling stems from a case in Green County. Prosecutors there charged Autumn Marie Love Lopez and Amy Rodriguez with a felony in 2017 in connection with seven incidents of shoplifting at a Monroe Wal-Mart. According to court documents, Lopez worked at the Walmart and voided out purchases Rodriguez made at a self-checkout register. They allegedly stole $1,452 worth of merchandise.
The women argued that prosecutors can’t combine shoplifting counts into a single charge and they should instead face multiple misdemeanor counts.
The Supreme Court disagreed, ruling 5-2 on Thursday that Wisconsin statutes allow for multiple thefts to be prosecuted as a single crime and the definition of the crime includes retail theft.
The women’s attorney didn’t immediately return a message.
Man sentenced in reservation arson cases
MADISON — A judge has sentenced a Hayward man to 25 years in prison for setting a half-dozen fires on the Lac Courte Oreilles reservation because he thought a tribal member had placed a curse on him.
Sawyer County Judge John Yackel sentenced 45-year-old Christopher Grover on Monday. A jury found him guilty of 15 counts of arson and criminal damage to property in September.
According to a criminal complaint, Grover set fires on July 14, 2012, at a ceremonial lodge, wigwams, a motor home, pow wow grounds, a drum dance circle and two sweat lodges.
Police found him hiding in an outhouse on his step-father’s property the next day. His step-father told investigators that Grover thought a tribal member cursed him shortly before he set the fires.
Bill would expand prison release notifications
MADISON — A bipartisan group of lawmakers is looking to expand notifications when serious criminals are released from prison.
The legislators introduced a bill Wednesday that calls for the Department of Corrections to notify police in the community where the convict will reside, work or attend school. Crimes requiring notification would include homicide, sexual assault, incest with a child and child enticement.
The department also would be required to notify schools and community groups if they request information about the release.
State Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, is one of the bill’s co-sponsors. He says the public deserves to know serious convicts are about to be released.
State law already requires similar notifications when sex offenders are released.
Officials with the American Civil Liberties Union’s Wisconsin chapter didn’t immediately respond to an email.
GOP refusal on records requests was costly
MADISON — Assembly Republicans’ refusal to hand over records in an electronic format has cost taxpayers $26,500 in legal bills.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that 81-year-old Sheila Plotkin of Madison asked legislators last year for correspondence regarding lame-duck laws limiting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ powers.
Most complied with her request for electronic copies but 14 Assembly Republicans, including Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, asked her to pay $1,200 for about 8,000 pages. They offered to let her review the records for free but Plotkin said health reasons prevented her from traveling to the office they suggested for the review.
She sued in April. Republicans settled, agreeing to release electronic copies and pay her attorneys $5,000. Taxpayers covered that expense as well as $21,500 for the Republicans’ private attorneys after they chose not to use lawyers from the state Justice Department.
Neighbors protest shelter plan
MADISON — A group of neighbors in Madison is appealing a city board’s decision to approve expansion of a homeless shelter and allow the development of low-cost housing on the city’s east side.
The State Journal reports that the Madison Plan Commission earlier this month gave the Salvation Army permission to increase the capacity of the shelter from 150 people to 350. The agency says the current shelter is outdated and turns away as many homeless people as it takes in.
Opponents say the $25 million redevelopment project would draw more crime to the area.
The city plans to review the appeal to see if it meets the requirement of having 20% of owners within 200 feet of the Salvation Army’s project site.
Salvation Army officials could not be reached for comment.
Associated Press