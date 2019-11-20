Wisconsin In Brief

E-bike bill signed into law
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has signed into law a measure that changes how electric bikes, or e-bikes, are regulated in a move designed to increase rider safety.
The bikes with small rechargeable electric motors are gaining in popularity, creating some conflicts because current law treats them the same as old-fashioned gas-powered motor bikes.
Under current law, e-bikes are banned from bike paths and operators must carry a valid driver's license.
The increased popularity of e-bikes led to the effort to bring regulations into line with their use. The bill signed by Evers on Wednesday treats e-bikes like regular bikes, while also giving local governments the ability to restrict their use on some bike paths.
Evers says he was happy to sign the bipartisan bill to support the use of e-bikes, which he called a “more sustainable and accessible transportation option.”
Testing finished on assault kits
MADISON — Attorney General Josh Kaul says testing is finally finished on thousands of unanalyzed sexual assault evidence kits.
Kaul Wednesday testing was finished on all 4,471 kits designated for analysis. The state Justice Department started analyzing the kits in 2016. Testing has resulted in a dozen criminal cases so far.
Kaul also announced Wisconsin has won a $1.8 million federal grant to continue investigating cases related to the testing and fund a kit tracking system.
Tens of thousands of sexual assault evidence kits have gone untested in the United States for a variety of reasons. Prosecutors may have decided a case was too weak to pursue or been forced to drop cases because victims won’t cooperate.
Victim advocates have been pushing since 2014 to analyze the kits to identify serial offenders.
Evers vetoes nurse bill
MADISON — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a Republican bill that would have made it easier to become a nurse in Wisconsin.
State law currently requires programs to be at least 120 hours long. Federal regulations call for a minimum of 75 hours. The bill would have prohibited state health officials from requiring nurses exceed 75 hours of training.
Evers vetoed the bill Wednesday, saying in his veto message that he objects to less training for those who care for Wisconsin’s more vulnerable citizens. He says there’s better ways to address the shortage of nurses than reducing the quality of training.
The bill’s authors, Sen. Rob Cowles and Rep. Warren Petryk, called the measure a reasonable attempt to create more nurses. Petryk said Evers is disregarding people who need health care.
Barrett to run for re-election
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says he is running for a fifth term in office.
Barrett announced his re-election campaign Wednesday at a development in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood.
The Journal Times reports Barrett struck a unifying tone in his announcement. The Democrat says he wants to focus on bringing more jobs, housing and early education to Milwaukee in a fifth term.
Barrett was first elected in 2004. His July campaign finance reports indicated he had more than $800,000 cash on hand, far outpacing his challengers.
His top two challengers, Alderman Tony Zielinski and State Sen. Lena Taylor, have sharply criticized Barrett’s record.
Earlier this year Milwaukee was selected to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
The spring primary is Feb. 18 and the general election is April 7.
Evers signs OWI penalty bill
MADISON — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has signed a Republican bill that stiffens penalties for drunken drivers who kill someone.
The measure creates a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison for anyone convicted of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Judges can sentence someone to less than five years if he or she finds a compelling reason.
The state Department of Corrections estimates the change will generate $525,100 in additional operating costs annually.
Evers signed the bill Wednesday.
The bill’s chief Senate sponsor, Republican Alberta Darling, said in a statement that someone who kills someone else deserves a sentence that provides justice for the victim’s family.
Open season on feral pigs
MADISON — Wisconsin wildlife officials are urging deer hunters to keep an eye out for feral pigs.
The state’s traditional nine-day gun deer season begins Saturday and runs through Dec. 1. The Department of Natural Resources wants hunters to look for feral pigs and kill them whenever possible. Feral pigs are unprotected wild animals and may be hunted year-round with no bag limits.
DNR officials say any hunter who spots a feral pig or kills one should report it to the agency through its website.
Feral pigs are extremely destructive. They root up the ground in search of food and are efficient predators, preying on fawns, grouse, woodcock, turkeys and songbirds. They’ve also been known to carry several diseases dangerous to humans, including swine brucellosis, pseudorabies and leptospirosis.
Woman charged with elder abuse
WAUSAU — A central Wisconsin woman is facing felony charges after authorities say her elderly mother died from a painkiller overdose and showed signs of extreme neglect.
Forty-eight-year-old Mary Tessmer is charged in Marathon County with abusing an at-risk individual causing death. Seventy-eight-year-old Mildred Costanza died Oct. 4 at her home in Ringle where Tessmer cared for her.
A criminal complaint says the autopsy showed Constanza was “severely emaciated,” weighed only 75 pounds and had infections and sores on her body. A forensic pathologist determined Costanza died from the overdose "in the setting of chronic neglect."
Tessmer told police she was aware her mother had a bad infection, but she didn't seek medical care because her mother didn’t want it. Tessmer’s public defender did not immediately return a call for comment.
