Nygren’s daughter faces new drug charges
GREEN BAY — The daughter of one of the Legislature’s most powerful lawmakers is facing new drug charges from prison where she is awaiting trial on charges she supplied drugs that killed a pregnant woman.
Cassandra Nygren is the 30-year-old daughter of state budget committee co-chair Rep. John Nygren, a Republican from Marinette.
WLUK-TV reported Wednesday that Cassandra Nygren was charged Tuesday with delivering amphetamines and providing illegal items to an inmate in the Brown County Jail. Both charges were filed as repeat offenses and as conspiracy to commit.
Her trial on the homicide charges is scheduled to begin in February. She has been in jail since October 2017.
John Nygren has championed numerous law changes aimed at combatting opioid and drug abuse and referenced his daughter’s struggles as inspiration.
Second-grader found vaping
FRANKLIN — Police say child protective services took a 7-year-old boy to the hospital after he was found vaping in a Milwaukee County school classroom.
A police report in Franklin says the second-grader was discovered with a vaping device at Country Dale Elementary last week. A social worker was called to the school, took custody of the child and had him checked at Children’s Hospital.
According to published reports, the boy’s mother was contacted, and she told police the vaping device contained CBD oil and was stored in her purse.
The child was returned to his mother. She was not cited or charged.
Police survivors’ bill now law
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill that extends health insurance for immediate survivors of police officers and emergency medical workers killed in the line of duty.
Evers signed the bill Wednesday. He said in a statement that ensuring survivors have coverage is the least officials can do for fallen officers and emergency medical workers.
The bill requires the state, municipalities, the University of Wisconsin System and Marquette University to cover premiums for spouses and children of officers and emergency medical workers who die in the line of duty. Coverage will last until spouses turn 65 and children turn 26.
The state will reimburse municipalities for the costs. State agencies and universities aren’t eligible for reimbursements.
8-year-old escapes confinement
SHAWANO — Authorities say a boy who told police his parents strapped him to a chair in their basement managed to escape and found help from strangers in a nearby highway.
Police arrested 36-year-old Nathan Pogrant Monday and he faces several charges, including six counts of false imprisonment.
The 8-year-old boy told police Pogrant would put him a sweat shirt and tie him to a chair with a cord for nights at a time and threatened him for stealing food at their home in Eland, Wisconsin.
WLUK-TV reported that Pogrant is being held on a 25,000 cash bond. He does not yet have an attorney. It’s unclear if Pogrant is the boy’s father.
The boy’s mother had not been charged as of Tuesday. She told police she afraid Pogrant would also hurt her.
No charges for officer in fatal shooting
KAUKAUNA — A police officer who shot and killed a 34-year-old man after a chase last month won’t be charged.
Outagamie County District Attorney Melinda Tempelis says Fox Valley Metro police officer Sam Pynenberg was justified in using deadly force.
Pynenberg shot Eduard Alexis Lopez-Ucles early on Sept. 3 after Lopez-Ucles fled from police and crashed in a roundabout.
Lopez-Ucles was taken to a hospital and later died. An autopsy found he died of a single gunshot wound to the chest and abdomen.
The Appleton Post-Crescent reported that Lopez-Ucles had attended a gathering in Appleton on Sept. 2 and drank so much that another person was concerned about his ability to drive. But Lopez-Ucles left the gathering in a pickup.
Authorities saw Lopez-Ucles driving erratically and tried to stop him.
