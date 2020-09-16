Wisconsin In Brief

Man shoots self during chase
MILWAUKEE — Police in Milwaukee said they are investigating the death of a man they say was being pursued by federal drug agents when he died.
The department said the man shot himself after a foot chase about 2:46 p.m. Monday involving Drug Enforcement Administration agents.
The 23-year-old man was from Milwaukee, police said. They said no federal agents fired their guns and city police weren't involved.
The DEA's special agent in charge in Chicago, Todd Smith, didn't immediately return a message seeking more information.
One killed in crash involving ambulance
FOND DU LAC — One person has died and four others have been injured in a crash involving an ambulance in Fond du Lac.
The Wisconsin State Patrol says a car ran a red light about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and struck the ambulance. A passenger in the car was thrown from the vehicle and died.
The driver of the car was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to the hospital.
Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O’Leary said the ambulance was taking a non-emergency patient to the hospital at the time of the crash.
The patient and two ambulance crew members suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital to be evaluated, WLUK-TV reported.
Evers issues more pardons
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has pardoned nine more people, raising the total number of people he's pardoned since he took office to 65.
Evers' office announced the pardons Tuesday. The Democratic governor resumed granting pardons last year after his Republican predecessor, Scott Walker, didn’t issue a single one over eight years.
A pardon doesn’t erase or seal a conviction, but it does restore the right to own a gun; to vote; to be on a jury; to hold public office; and to hold various licenses. A pardon doesn’t keep someone’s criminal record from showing up on background checks, but applicants often say clemency makes them more attractive to employers.
Evers' office said the governor issued the latest pardons to two former marijuana dealers; a former cocaine dealer; a man who got into a fight 14 years ago; a woman who struck her daughter nearly 26 years ago; a woman who used someone else's credit card at a store 24 years ago; a man who cashed forged checks he stole from a family friend 36 years ago; a woman who wrote worthless checks more than 25 years ago; and a man who burglarized a gas station a decade ago.
Associated Press
