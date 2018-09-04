Walker: No need to spend more on widening highways
MILWAUKEE— Gov. Scott Walker says the state should focus on fixing and maintaining its current transportation infrastructure instead of spending more on widening highways.
The governor made the comments Tuesday in response to a question about transportation spending during an event sponsored by the Rotary Club of Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Press Club. Walker says the transportation system is changing with more young people relying on ride-sharing and more electric and hybrid vehicles on the roads.
Walker’s Democratic opponent in his re-election bid, Tony Evers, has suggested increasing the 32.9-cent-per-gallon gas tax to get more money for roads. But Walker says the state doesn’t need “a massive gas tax increase.”
Walker says he will talk more about his ideas for transportation funding in the coming weeks.
— Associated Press
Governor touts plan to expand apprenticeships
MADISON — On the first day of school for many students in Wisconsin, Gov. Scott Walker is touting his plan to expand youth apprenticeships.
Walker on Tuesday released a new television ad and described in more detail his proposal to expand youth apprenticeship programming to students in 7th through 10th grades. It’s currently available only for 11th and 12th graders.
Walker says making the program available to younger students will be help increase graduation rates and build Wisconsin’s workforce. He says allowing students to identify industries they’re interested in earlier will increase their engagement with school and give them a jumpstart on their career.
The state’s first youth apprenticeship program began in 1991 and has grown to include nearly 4,400 students this year.
Walker faces Democrat Tony Evers in November.
Sun Prairie quints headed for kindergarten
SUN PRAIRIE — It just got a whole lot quieter at one household in Sun Prairie on this back-to-school day.
While children across the state are heading back to class for the new school year, Frank and Cassie Vanderwall are sending their quintuplets off to kindergarten.
The quintuplets’ parents say the key to controlled chaos is preparation and practice. Kali, Theo, Ellie, Lily and Bella picked out their clothes for school Monday night and each has a kid-friendly task before school Tuesday. One child fills glasses of water while another sets the table.
They also did a practice run in order to be prepared for Tuesday and a 6 a.m. wakeup.
The quintuplets’ mom told WKOW-TV it’s also important to be flexible and remain calm.
