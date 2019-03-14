Man arrested for killing mother of his child; girl missing
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have arrested the man wanted for killing the mother of his child, wounding a second woman and for abducting the toddler. But, there is no sign of the 2-year-old girl.
Dariaz Higgins was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon on Milwaukee's northwest side. A second person was arrested for harboring a fugitive.
The girl, Noelani Robinson, is still missing and an active Amber Alert remains in effect in her disappearance. Police say they are investigating leads that the child may be in St. Cloud, Minnesota or Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Higgins is charged with fatally shooting Sierra Robinson and wounding another woman Monday afternoon.
5 Argentinean men charged in drug probe
MILWAUKEE — Federal prosecutors in Wisconsin say authorities arrested three men in Argentina suspected of using illegal online pharmacies to import oxycodone and other drugs into the U.S.
Prosecutors say Argentinean authorities arrested the men in Buenos Aires on Tuesday and police are pursuing two other men who are also suspects in the case. Prosecutors in the Eastern District of Wisconsin indicted the five men in October but the documents were sealed until arrests were made.
The men arrested were Conrado Adolfo Frenzel, Jorge Alejandro Paura, and Santiago Videmato. Authorities are still looking for Luciano Brunetti and Lucas Daniel Paura. Prosecutors say they plan to extradite the men to Wisconsin to face several charges, including conspiracy, distribution, and importation. Each of those charges alone is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Flooding prompts evacuations in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC — Ice-jam flooding along the Fond du Lac River in eastern Wisconsin has prompted the evacuation of some residents as water swamps local roads and the basements of homes.
Firefighters from the City of Fond du Lac were going door to door Thursday to check on people along the river. A utility company was shutting off gas and electricity to flooded homes.
The American Red Cross set up a shelter to help those forced from their homes.
The National Weather Service issued an advisory for localized flooding in the area. Fire Department Division Chief Troy Haase says authorities are monitoring all areas along the river.
Butterball recalls ground turkey after salmonella cases
MADISON — Butterball LLC is voluntarily recalling more than 78,000 pounds of raw ground turkey products as Wisconsin health officials investigate four salmonella cases in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Thursday the four patients have the same strain of salmonella and are linked to the Butterball ground turkey products being recalled. Health officials say a Minnesota resident who reported eating ground turkey also has the same strain of salmonella as the Wisconsin cases but the brand of the product consumed is unknown.
The Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection and local health departments are aiding in the investigation by state health officials.
The products being recalled have establishment number "EST. P-7345" in the USDA mark of inspection.
