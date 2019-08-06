Water diversion hearing planned
MADISON — The state Department of Natural Resources plans to take public comment this month on whether to allow Waukesha to build a supply system to divert water from Lake Michigan.
The DNR has scheduled a public hearing on the permit for Aug. 20 at Carroll University in Waukesha.
The Great Lakes Compact Council in 2016 approved Waukesha's request to divert $8.2 million gallons daily from the lake and return it treated back to the lake. The city needs wetland and waterway construction permits to build a pipeline that would cross 22 navigable waterways. Three crossings would require a permit. Nearly eight wetland acres would be temporarily impacted. Less than a hundredth of a wetland acre would be permanently impacted.
The DNR has tentatively agreed to issue the permits.
Fire damages Wheatland home
WHEATLAND — Firefighters from multiple municipalities responded to a fire at a home in the 6600 block of 373rd Avenue early Sunday.
The fire occurred at 3 a.m. at the home at 6623 373rd Ave., south of Highway 50 and west of Wheatland Center School.
No injuries were reported, according the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.
Fitzgerald mum on Evers' gun-control call
MADISON — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate isn't saying whether he will consider gun control measures that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is calling on the Legislature to take up in the wake of recent mass shootings.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said Tuesday that any new proposals will be discussed by Republicans in closed caucus this fall, "like we always do."
Evers on Monday called on the Legislature to pass a universal background check bill and a so-called red flag law that would make it easier to take guns away from people believed to be a danger to themselves or others.
Both Fitzgerald and Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, have been cool to the "red flag" proposal, saying it could be too broad.
Vos had not responded to messages for comment as of Tuesday.
Company sets aside money for pollution cleanup
MILWAUKEE — Johnson Controls International is devoting $140 million to address pollutants from firefighting foam in northeastern Wisconsin.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the company's third-quarter earnings report indicates it will set the money aside to clean up pollution from PFAS in Marinette, where its Tyco Fire Products unit is based. PFAS are man-made chemicals found in products such as firefighting foam, non-stick cookware and fast-food wrappers.
Tyco has been testing firefighting foam in Marinette for decades. It began investigating the foam's effect in groundwater in Marinette and the Town of Peshtigo in 2017.
State environmental officials ordered Johnson Controls in July to broaden its assessment of the contamination by testing soil, groundwater and surface water.
Man charged with homicide in OWI crash
BARABOO — An Onalaska man has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle for a crash that killed two people in Sauk County last October.
A criminal complaint filed Monday says 67-year-old Albart Shores was driving a car that collided with an SUV on Interstate 90/94 in the Town of Delton. Shores is facing 12 felony charges.
The SUV's 60-year-old driver, David Howe, and a 56-year-old passenger, Scot Miller, were killed in the collision. Shores has four previous convictions for drunken driving and one for operating with prohibited alcohol concentration.
Court records do not list an attorney for Shores.
Lake searched for missing swimmer
CUDAHY — The Coast Guard was expected to resume the search of Lake Michigan Tuesday for a missing swimmer who disappeared off the shore near Cudahy.
Authorities say three young adults went swimming at the Warnimont Park beach in Cudahy when one swimmer failed to surface about 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The Coast Guard was called and helped local first responders search for the 19-year-old man. The search was called off about 9:30 p.m. Monday and was expected to resume Tuesday morning.
