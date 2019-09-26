Legislators weigh felony for actions against pipelines
MADISON — A bipartisan proposal making it a felony to trespass or damage oil or gas pipelines Wisconsin is moving through the state Legislature.
Opponents testified at an Assembly hearing Thursday that the bill is a violation of free speech rights.
The measure builds upon a 2015 state law that made it a felony to intentionally trespass or cause damage to the property of an energy provider. The latest proposal expands the definition of energy provider to include oil and gas pipelines, renewable fuel, chemical and water infrastructure.
The Wisconsin measure has deep and broad support from Republican and Democratic lawmakers, organized labor unions, utilities and others.
Supporters downplayed its intent, calling it the fix to an oversight from the earlier law.
Grouse season shortened
MISHICOT — The season for hunting ruffed grouse in the northwestern two-thirds of Wisconsin has been shortened by more than three weeks.
The state Department of Natural Resources board voted Wednesday to make the change over concerns about a dwindling population.
The ruffed grouse season currently runs from mid-September through Jan. 31 in that part of the state. The season will now end on Jan. 5.
Hunters in Wisconsin took only 173,347 birds last year, the lowest total in 35 years of hunter surveys.
The reason for the decline is unknown.
Man who stabbed police dog OK to stand trial
GREEN BAY — A judge says a man accused of stabbing a Green Bay police dog multiple times is competent to stand trial.
The incident happened April 7 when police responded to a report that 30-year-old Sai Vang had threatened to kill his father. Police say Vang did not comply with orders to surrender and deployed K-9 Pyro. Vang allegedly pulled out a knife with a 5-inch blade and stabbed the dog several times.
Pyro required several surgeries. He eventually made a full recovery and is back on duty.
The criminal complaint says Vang has mental issues and has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. The judge ruled Wednesday that Vang understands the proceedings and can assist in his own defense. Plea negotiations are ongoing between the defense and the state.
Homicide charge sought in death
APPLETON — Appleton police have asked prosecutors to charge a suspect with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of a 60-year-old woman.
Police gave few details Thursday but said the suspect is a male “who had a close relationship” with the victim, Lee Ann Dorn, who was found dead in her Appleton apartment in February. The police statement did not give the nature of that relationship.
The Appleton Police Department says it has forwarded the investigation to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.