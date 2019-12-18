Wisconsin In Brief

Carolers to perform Friday
RACINE — The public is invited to hear members of The Racine Prayer Room prayer ministry sing Christmas carols from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Nativity scene on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.
Obituaries used to plan burglaries
JEFFERSON — A former Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy is charged with burglarizing the homes of people who were away at family funerals.
According to a criminal complaint Janelle Gericke, 29, entered the homes of people who were listed as relatives of the deceased in local obituaries when they were attending services.
The complaint lists at least a-half dozen incidents in which she tried to enter homes in 2018 and 2019, although Gericke is charged with a single felony count of burglary.
The Journal Sentinel reports that in February 2018, one victim’s doorbell camera caught Gericke entering and leaving a home in Watertown while the owner was at a funeral.
It said Gericke left behind a note that read she was picking up “stuff” from a Facebook marketplace transaction but the items weren’t by the door. The complaint says a checkbook was missing from the home.
More than a year later, investigators said they were able to pull a fingerprint from the note that matched Gericke’s.
The sheriff’s office says as soon as Gericke became a suspect in the burglary investigation, it was turned over to the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation. Gericke was fired in July.
SafeRide official accused of embezzlement
WAUSAU — The former Tavern League SafeRide coordinator in Marathon County is accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from the program.
Daniel Elliott, 55, would write checks from the SafeRide program account for cash and to his bar, Kelly Club, according to prosecutors.
WSAW-TV reports that an investigation began after officials say Elliott refused to show documentation to the Tavern League on the voucher program.
Court documents state Elliott managed the account from November 2013 to July 2019. His main responsibility was to write checks to the cab companies and collect voucher money. He’s charged with one felony count of theft in a business setting.
Elliott is free on $1,500 signature bond. His attorney did not immediately return a call for comment.
Bars and restaurants participating in the program offer free rides to those who feel they have had too much to drink.
Man charged in scalding of toddler
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is charged with causing severe burns to his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child by leaving her in a bathtub with scalding water.
Akeem Saygo is charged with child neglect causing great bodily harm.
A criminal complaint says the girl suffered severe burns to her legs, chest, back and shoulder and underwent surgery. The complaint says Saygo left child in the bathtub and went downstairs to do laundry on Dec. 10. It says he texted the girl’s mother that he did not intentionally harm the child.
Saygo is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 23.
Man charged in illegal gun operation
CHILTON — A Wisconsin man accused of manufacturing guns and illegally shipping them to Australia has been sentenced to two years in federal prison.
Andy Lloyd Huebschmann, of Chilton, made guns and parts for guns, including kits that contained parts for rifles that could function with either semi-automatic or fully automatic triggers, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Prosecutors say Huebschmann illegally shipped those items to an “Australian criminal and gun enthusiast” in containers designed to hide the contents and without the proper licenses.
In sentencing Huebschmann Monday, federal Judge William Griesbach noted the “extremely dangerous nature of the crime.”
Huebschmann was also ordered to pay a $15,000 fine and will spend one year on supervised release following his release from prison.
