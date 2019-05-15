Jayme Closs honored by Assembly
MADISON — Jayme Closs is being honored by the Wisconsin Assembly as a “hometown hero.”
The 13-year-old Closs appeared with family members and friends to receive her honor in the Assembly chamber on Wednesday. It was a rare public appearance for Closs, who escaped her kidnapper in January after being held captive in a remote northwestern Wisconsin cabin for three months.
Her aunt, Jen Smith, accepted the award and said Closs’s bravery and spirit are inspiring. Closs stood behind her aunt but did not speak.
Jake Patterson has pleaded guilty to kidnapping Closs and killing her parents on Oct. 15. He faces life in prison when sentenced on May 24.
Fire that killed father, 2 kids ruled accidental
WAUKESHA — A fire that killed a father and two children in Waukesha has been ruled accidental.
Investigators have concluded the fire on Feb. 19 was the result of “unattended cooking.” Thirty-eight-year-old Kevin Duffy grabbed his 9-year-old son and brought him to a neighbor’s house before running back into the burning home to save his other two children, 12-year-old Kylie and 14-year-old Kevin Jr. The three never made it out of the house.
The fire was investigated by federal, state and local officials.
Semi driver blamed in fatal 6-vehicle crash
COLUMBUS — Sheriff’s officials say speed and inattentive driving are factors in a six-vehicle fatal crash in Columbia County.
Authorities say the driver of a semi failed to slow down in a construction zone on Highway 151 near Columbus Tuesday and struck five other vehicles; including a minivan, two SUVs, a pickup and a car. A male passenger in the pickup died at the scene. Five others were taken to the hospital by ambulance or by two Medflight helicopters.
The northbound lanes of Highway 151 were closed for more than five hours.
Man accused of pepper spraying deputy arrested
BARABOO — Sheriff’s officials say a man accused of using pepper spray on a Columbia County deputy has been arrested.
Sheriff Roger Brandner said Deputy Michael Rosecky momentarily lost his sight when he was sprayed in the face during a recent traffic stop. Dash cam video released Tuesday shows the deputy drawing his weapon after he was sprayed and the suspect driving away.
The Sauk County Emergency Management Office sent an alert Wednesday morning saying the 30-year-old suspect is in custody.
